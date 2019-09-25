John Galliano Took Nuns to Church for Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2020

On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.