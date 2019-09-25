PFW

John Galliano Took Nuns to Church for Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2020

If there's anyone who would think to pair a leather motorcycle jacket with a nun's habit, it's John Galliano, who sent out that exact combo—plus plenty of other jaw-dropping looks—on the runway of Maison Margiela's spring/summer 2020 show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. Galliano may have moved away from transforming It bags into headdresses, but by no means was headwear neglected: Some models wore footballs and basketballs that had been hacked in half, not to mention papered with steamy collages of erotica. And that, of course, was just the beginning. There was also the actual clothing, with standouts like a baggy leather corset and a coat made from a duvet. As usual, though, they were hard for even those in the front row to catch, thanks to speedy stomp walks from models like Leon Dame. Take a closer look at all the action on the runway, here.
A model wearing a habit
