Style Evolution

Hollywood Heartthrob George Clooney Has Come a Long Way Since the '80s

George Clooney made his debut starring in minor TV shows in the '80s, but really came to fame with his role as Dr. Doug Ross on the hit medical drama ER in the '90s. Since then, he has gone on to become an Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist and philanthropist. Throughout the years, the versatile star has stayed true to his classic style: often wearing Giorgio Armani tuxedos for major events, grey suits with white or black shirts for anything more casual, and jeans and tees for travel. Since marrying his wife Amal, George Clooney has only become more fun to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her adventurous style. Here, a closer look at some of Clooney’s most memorable red carpet style moments over the years.
Celebrity Basketball Game - June 24, 1989
WireImage/Getty Images
1/25

A long-haired, youthful George Clooney attended a celebrity basketball game in 1989 wearing a leather vest, jeans, and a printed shirt.

WireImage/Getty images
2/25

With his hair still long and wavy, the actor ditched his denim-and-vest ensemble for a navy suit and printed tie to attend a party in 1989.

WireImage/Getty Images
3/25

Leaving the airport in Los Angeles in 1995, Clooney looked simple and chic in navy chinos, a white t-shirt, and round sunglasses.

WireImage/Getty Images
4/25

Attending the 52nd annual Golden Globes in 1995, Clooney looked like a classic heartthrob in a classic suit and bow-tie.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
5/25

Ditching the long hair he is seen here at the 48th Emmy Awards in 1996 wearing a classic tux and with his now well-known salt and peppery hair.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
6/25

At the premiere of “The Peacemaker” in 1997, Clooney chose a more casual look on the red carpet, leaving the collar of his shirt unbuttoned.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
7/25

George Clooney and his girlfriend Celine Balitran hit the red carpet in 1998. The actor took a fashion risk, wearing a maroon-colored suit.

Steve Azzara/Getty Images
8/25

Clooney dressed for the occasion at GQ's Men of the Year award ceremony in 1998.

WireImage/Getty Images
9/25

Off the red carpet, Clooney wore a denim-on-denim outfit.

SGranitz/Getty Images
10/25

Clooney took home a Golden Globe award at the 58th Annual Golden Globes wearing a classic tux.

Venturelli/Getty Images
11/25

Attending Venice Film Festival in 2005, Clooney wore a classic suit while on a boat with the actress Patricia Clarkson.

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
12/25

Posing with longtime friend Brad Pitt in 2008 at the press event for “Burn after Reading,” Clooney wore a classic, Italian-style suit.

WireImage/Getty Images
13/25

Stepping out after an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Clooney looked sophisticated in a navy, pinstripe suit.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
14/25

Clooney kept it classic at the 69th Golden Globes in 2012, where he took home the award for best actor.

Robino Salvatore
15/25

George Clooney wore a perfectly tailored grey suit and sunglasses to celebrate his marriage to Amal Clooney in Venice.

Lars Niki/Getty Images
16/25

Amal and George Clooney cemented their status as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples while attending the Met Gala in 2015.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
17/25

George and Amal Clooney landed on all the best dressed lists at the 72nd annual Golden Globes in 2015 with their homage to Hollywood glam.

Tony Barson/Getty Images
18/25

Always ahead of the trends, Clooney wore colored sunglasses with a well-fitting suit to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Tony Barson/Getty Images
19/25

Clooney shared a moment with his longtime friend, the actress Julia Roberts, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Both wore elegant, classic ensembles for the occasion.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
20/25

Wearing a turtleneck instead of a traditional collared shirt, Clooney makes a case for casual red carpet style while attending the “Hail Cesar” premiere in 2016.

NurPhoto/Getty Images
21/25

George Clooney looked both comfortable and sophisticated wearing a knitted scarf and suede jacket while walking around Paris with his wife Amal in 2017.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
22/25

Actor George Clooney kept it classic in a tuxedo at an Omega Event in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain
23/25

George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy.

Joe Scarnici
24/25

George Clooney attends the "Suburbicon" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Steve Granitz
25/25

George Clooney, Amal Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Suburbicon" at Regency Village Theatre on October 22, 2017 in Westwood, California.

Keywords

Style EvolutionGeorge Clooney