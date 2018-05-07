Hollywood Heartthrob George Clooney Has Come a Long Way Since the ’80s

George Clooney made his debut starring in minor TV shows in the ’80s, but really came to fame with his role as Dr. Doug Ross on the hit medical drama ER in the ’90s. Since then, he has gone on to become an Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist and philanthropist. Throughout the years, the versatile star has stayed true to his classic style: often wearing Giorgio Armani tuxedos for major events, grey suits with white or black shirts for anything more casual, and jeans and tees for travel. Since marrying his wife Amal, George Clooney has only become more fun to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her adventurous sense of style, too. Here, a closer look at some of Clooney’s most memorable red carpet style moments over the years.

1986 Getty Images In his ‘80s heyday, Clooney rocked a curly mullet and loose checkered suit jacket at the 25th anniversary of Amnesty International.

1989 Getty Images A long-haired, youthful George Clooney attended a celebrity basketball game in 1989 wearing a leather vest, jeans, and a printed shirt.

1989 Getty Images With his hair still long and wavy, the actor ditched his denim-and-vest ensemble for a navy suit and printed tie to attend a party in 1989.

1990 Getty Images Clooney kicked off the ‘90s with some very long tresses, a leather jacket, and light blue wash denim.

1995 Getty Images Leaving the airport in Los Angeles in 1995, Clooney looked simple and chic in navy chinos, a white t-shirt, and round sunglasses.

1995 Getty Images Attending the 52nd annual Golden Globes in 1995, Clooney looked like a classic heartthrob in a classic suit and bow-tie.

1996 Getty Images Ditching the long hair he is seen here at the 48th Emmy Awards in 1996 wearing a classic tux and with his now well-known salt and peppery hair.

1997 Getty Images At the premiere of The Peacemaker in 1997, Clooney chose a more casual look on the red carpet, leaving the collar of his shirt unbuttoned.

1998 Getty Images George Clooney and his girlfriend Celine Balitran hit the red carpet in 1998. The actor took a fashion risk, wearing a maroon-colored suit.

1998 Getty Images Clooney dressed for the occasion at GQ’s Men of the Year award ceremony in 1998.

1999 Getty Images Off the red carpet, Clooney wore a denim-on-denim outfit.

2001 Getty Images Clooney took home a Golden Globe award at the 58th Annual Golden Globes wearing a classic tux.

2005 Getty Images Attending Venice Film Festival in 2005, Clooney wore a classic suit while on a boat with the actress Patricia Clarkson.

2008 Getty Images Posing with longtime friend Brad Pitt in 2008 at the press event for Burn after Reading, Clooney wore a classic, Italian-style suit.

2011 Getty Images Stepping out after an appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Clooney looked sophisticated in a navy, pinstripe suit.

2012 Getty Images Clooney kept it classic at the 69th Golden Globes in 2012, where he took home the award for Best Actor.

2014 Getty Images George Clooney wore a perfectly tailored grey suit and sunglasses to celebrate his marriage to Amal Clooney in Venice.

2015 Getty Images Amal and George Clooney cemented their status as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples while attending the Met Gala in 2015.

2015 Getty Images George and Amal Clooney landed on all the best dressed lists at the 72nd annual Golden Globes in 2015 with their homage to Hollywood glam.

2016 Getty Images Always ahead of the trends, Clooney wore colored sunglasses with a well-fitting suit to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

2016 Getty Images Clooney shared a moment with his longtime friend, actress Julia Roberts, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Both wore elegant, classic ensembles for the occasion.

2016 Getty Images Wearing a turtleneck instead of a traditional collared shirt, Clooney makes a case for casual red carpet style while attending the Hail, Cesar! premiere in 2016.

2017 Getty Images George Clooney looked both comfortable and sophisticated wearing a knitted scarf and suede jacket while walking around Paris with his wife Amal in 2017.

2017 Getty Images Actor George Clooney kept it classic in a tuxedo at an Omega Event in 2017.

2017 Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the Suburbicon screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy.

2017 Getty Images George Clooney attends the Suburbicon premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

2017 Getty Images George Clooney, Amal Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ Suburbicon at Regency Village Theatre on October 22, 2017 in Westwood, California.

2018 Getty Images Amal and George Clooney attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

2018 Getty Images Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and George Clooney dressed as a flight crew for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in 2018.