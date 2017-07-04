Fall 2017

Giambattista Valli's Couture Show Was an Explosion of Pink, and Celine Dion Loved It

Giambattista Valli doesn't shy away from color. His best collections are marked both by a sense of fantasy and over the top glamour, but also by his painterly color palette, always bold and upbeat. The 48-look haute couture collection he showed Monday in Paris opened with his by now trademark coquettish short dresses, with some exits in bright dandelion yellow, and along the way turned into a pink fantasia in all sorts of shades, never more extraordinary than in two finale looks that looked like fluffy rose clouds. Valli's fans, those muses known as Valli girls, are a devoted crew, and they were confidently represented here by Bianca Brandolini d'Adda, Eugenie Niarchos, Charlotte Casiraghi, Juliette Dol and Lauren Santo Domingo, but no one was more enthusiastic in the front row than none other than Celine Dion, a diva who knows her way around a bold statement herself.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli&#39;s fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.
1/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

2/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

3/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

4/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

5/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

6/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

7/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

8/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

9/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

10/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

11/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

12/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

13/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

14/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

15/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

16/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

17/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

18/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

19/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

20/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

21/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

22/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

23/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

24/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

25/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

26/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

27/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

28/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

29/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

30/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

31/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

32/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

33/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

34/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

35/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

36/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

37/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

38/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

39/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

40/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

41/41

Backstage before the presentation of Giambattista Valli's fall/winter 2017 couture collection presented in Paris.

Keywords

Giambattista ValliCoutureHaute CoutureCeline Dion