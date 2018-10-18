How to Master Timeless Italian Style, As Interpreted by Three Different Stylists

Jackets from Giorgio’s, Giorgio Armani’s new capsule collection; all other fashion Giorgio Armani.
“Women today are self-confident and daring and no longer need to show that they are equal to men. They do not need to give up their femininity.” —Giorgio Armani
From left: Giorgio’s coat and pants. Giorgio’s tuxedo jacket; Giorgio Armani top and tuxedo pants. Giorgio Armani dress.
From left: Giorgio Armani vest and trousers. Giorgio’s tuxedo jacket; Giorgio Armani blouse and tuxedo pants. Giorgio’s dress.
“Elegance is a concept that does not change. That is why I always make small changes to modernize the classic wardrobe, but without distorting it. My thoughts and ideas go beyond trends.”
From left: Giorgio’s blazer; Giorgio Armani pants and gloves. Giorgio Armani shearling jacket, trousers, and gloves.
From left: Giorgio’s blouse; Giorgio Armani shirt, pants, and belt; Emporio Armani boxers. Giorgio Armani blazer from the New Normal collection; Giorgio Armani shirt, top, trousers, head scarf, belt, and gloves; Emporio Armani boxers. Giorgio Armani jacket, trousers, and gloves.