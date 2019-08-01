Hailey Bieber Stars As Fashion's Miss America

You know Hailey Bieber. You know her as a member of the Baldwin family. You know her as best friend and member of an elite group of It girls that includes Kendall Jenner and the sisters Hadid. You know her extensive modeling career, which has spanned countless covers and runways all around the world. You know her husband. Safe to say, in 2019, Hailey Bieber is as good a candidate as any for the title of unofficial Miss America—and no more so as she traipses the East Coast wearing this season's most enchanting and eclectic ensembles. Here, go along on the model's Americana road trip, as she is officially inaugurated as the first lady of pop.
Akris jacket and skirt; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights; Bieber’s own ring (throughout).
Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Akris jacket and skirt; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights; Bieber’s own ring (throughout).

Celine by Hedi Slimane blazer, shirt, and skirt; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.

Prada cape, sweater, shirt, and skirt; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Wolford tights.

Gucci blazer, blouse, and pants; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights.

Michael Kors Collection coat; Gucci top; Maximum Henry belt; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.

Bottega Veneta coat and shoes; Music Legs tights.

Valentino dress; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.

Blumarine dress; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights. Beauty note: Stay vibrant. Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Primer’s plant-based formula leaves tresses nourished and protected from fading.

Versace top, shirtdress, and skirt. Bottega Veneta bracelet.

Bottega Veneta shirt, skirt, bracelet, and shoes; Wolford tights.

Loewe blouse and fringed belt; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt and skirt; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Wolford tights.

Giorgio Armani top and pants; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.

Giorgio Armani top and trousers; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Rudi Lewis at LGA Management; makeup by Susie Sobol at Julian Watson Agency. Model: Hailey Bieber at IMG Models. Casting by Edward Kim. Produced by Wes Olson at Connect The Dots; Production Coordinator: Jane Oh at Connect the Dots; Photography Assistant: Will Grundy; Retouching by Lever Post; Production Assistants: Wes Smithers, Nikki Patrlja; Fashion Assistant: Allia Alliata di Montereale.
Gucci jacket, top, pants, and belt; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.

