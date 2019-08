Hailey Bieber Stars As Fashion's Miss America

You know Hailey Bieber . You know her as a member of the Baldwin family. You know her as best friend and member of an elite group of It girls that includes Kendall Jenner and the sisters Hadid. You know her extensive modeling career, which has spanned countless covers and runways all around the world. You know her husband . Safe to say, in 2019, Hailey Bieber is as good a candidate as any for the title of unofficial Miss America—and no more so as she traipses the East Coast wearing this season's most enchanting and eclectic ensembles. Here, go along on the model's Americana road trip, as she is officially inaugurated as the first lady of pop.