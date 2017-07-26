At 72, Helen Mirren Proves That Age Is Just a Number

Wearing with her long blonde waves with tousled bags, English actress Helen Mirren strikes a pose in 1970.
The actress poses with her voluminous, tousled red curls with a subtle smoky eye and satin red lip in 1979.
In 1985, Mirren wears her golden blonde hair in natural waves with blunt bangs and a light smoky eye.
Pairing her elegant up do with a chic hat and satin pink lip, Mirren attends the Variety Club Awards in 1982.
Wearing her tousled bob with full bangs and a satin mauve lip, Mirren attends the Drama Desk Awards Ceremony in 1995.
With her black feathered hat and luminous skin, Mirren attends the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1997.
Wearing her wild blonde curls in a tousled up do with a berry pink lip, Mirren arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2003.
At the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002, Mirren radiates wearing her sleek bob side-parted with a natural berry pink lip.
At the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003 , Mirren keeps a natural face with a berry stained lip.
At the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004, Mirren wears a feathered waves with a pink glossy lip.
Opting for an elegant French twist and a glossy, fuchsia lip , Mirren attends the 2005 BAFTA Film Awards.
Celebrating her Oscar win for her role in The Queen, Mirren radiates with subtle glittered smoky eye and glossy lip at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007.
Wearing her hair in an elegant, slicked back up do with a dark smoke eye, Mirren attends the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012.
At the John Carter Los Angeles film premiere, Mirren opts for a chic braided up do with a satin, berry lip.
Wearing her blonde locks in wild, tousled curls with a dark smokey eye, Mirren attends the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
At the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014, Mirren wears her blonde bob slicked back with bright, coral red lip.
With side-swept bangs and a pale pink lip, Mirren attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014.
At the Collateral Beauty London film premiere in 2016, Mirren wears her platinum blonde hair in tousled curls with a subtle smoky eye.