At 72, Helen Mirren Proves That Age Is Just a Number

As one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, Helen Mirren has served as an icon of grace and elegance on the red carpet since the late 1970s. Known for her tousled, cropped blonde curls and pale blue eyes, the English actress has perfected her signature look of feathered waves, luminous skin and berry stained lip. And although the Oscar and Emmy winning actress has proven to keep her look timeless on the red carpet, The Queen actress has showed off her adventurous side with chic, braided up dos and vibrant red lips . Proving that age is just a number, we celebrate Mirren's 72nd birthday as we take a look back at her best beauty moments on the red carpet.