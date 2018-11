34 Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Man on Your List

Never has it been harder to shop for the discerning man who seems to have it all. So this holiday season W has curated a selection of gift ideas for the man with impeccable taste, from your dad to boyfriend, and everyone in-between. Many of these gift ideas are chic updates of the pieces that are essential to his everyday lifes; every modern man needs a luxe robe, a pair of new wireless headphones so he can listen to his favorite podcast on the go, and a new winter scent like Louis Vuitton's Au Hasard. For the style-minded man, Burberry's logo sweatshirt and Gucci's interlocking GG beanie are more refined takes on logo mania. For the well seasoned traveler, there's nothing like a new Rimowa for spur-of-the-moment excursion. For the man who plans to relax and unwind this holiday season (who doesn't have that on their Christmas wish list?), rich offerings from Byredo and Le Labo are the way to go. All you need next is a great book, paired with an exquisite whiskey like Macallan and a roaring fire to truly unwind. Find a chic holiday gift idea for every man on your shopping list, below. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here