34 Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Man on Your List

A great gift idea for any man on your holiday shopping list, this Derek Rose wool robe in classic tartan check design features a classic tasseled belt for a gentleman's approach to sleepwear.
Buy now: Derek Rose robe, $700, derek-rose.com.
For the minimalist man, a Carl Aubock u-shaped key ring features high-quality design and timeless simplicity, and is a thoughtful gift idea.
Buy now: Carl Aubock keyring, $175, theline.com.
This oversized sweater has a hand knit, homegrown appeal, and the navy and red stars are becoming a go-to motif of the Raf Simons-helmed label. A great gift idea for your fashion-forward guy.
Buy now: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC sweater, $1,296, farfetch.com.
Baxter of California's traditional wet shaving set is made of brass and nickel-plated, then finished in chrome and engraved with a pattern that borrows from the classic barbershop pole. A chic gift for the man after a nice clean shave.
Buy now: Baxter of California set, $260, [bloomingdales.com](https://www.baxterofcalifornia.com](https://www.baxterofcalifornia.com/safety-razor-set/PPDBOC838364000059.html{:target=_blank}{: rel=nofollow}).
For the man who likes to be on-trend but is still refined in his personal style, the gift of this Gucci logo beanie may be just the thing.
Buy now: Gucci hat, $300, farfetch.com.
A fragrance is always a nice idea. Louis Vuitton released a whole series of new fragrances earlier this year, but this specific one, Au Hasard, stands out as a favorite.
Buy now: Louis Vuitton fragrance, $250, louisvuitton.com
Byredo is beloved by men (and women!) everywhere. Gift him Byredo's Vetyver woodsy and jasmine-scented hand wash that hydrates and softens.
Buy now: Byredo hand wash, $65, nordstom.com.
Burberry is back with a new creative director, new collection, and new logo. This hoodie is bound to become an essential easy piece in his wardrobe—and it's a great holiday gift idea for a new boyfriend.
Buy now: Burberry hoodie, $480, farfetch.com.
He’ll of course be familiar with The Standard hotels, where he’s stayed while in L.A., Miami, or New York. Now you can shop The Standard, a cheeky collection of tees, socks, and home goodies. We especially love this lighter, a fun addition to his tabletop for the next time he lights his favorite candle.
Buy now: The Standard Label lighter, $16, shopthestandard.com.
He’ll always need a classic pair of sneakers. These Saint Laurent hi-tops are a great style update for the man who usually opts for a pair of Converses.
Buy now: Saint Laurent shoes, $977 farfetch.com.
Every man needs a warm pair of socks for all of his winter weather activities. These Japanese-made socks are sure to please.
Buy Now: RoToTo socks, $28, needsupply.com.
This thoughtful update on the Hermes Apple Watchbrand strap will have your dad or husband—whatever man in your life who didn’t buy an Apple watch the first time around—clamoring to get his hands on this one.
Buy now: Apple watch, $1,299, apple.com.
Alvar Aalto for Iitalia iconic smoked gray glass vase was originally introduced in 1937 for the World Fair in Paris, and yet still is a modern and cool addition to his home.
Buy now: Alvar Aalto for Iitalia vase, $115 bloomingdales.com.
For the style-minded man, trade in his basic black tote for this camo carry-all from Valentino. A perfect gift idea for the man who would never carry a briefcase.
Buy now: Valentino bag, $1,293, [https://www.farfetch.com/nz/shopping/men/valentino-valentino-garavani-camouflage-backpack-item-13339887.aspx?storeid=9359{:target=_blank}{: rel=nofollow}).
For the man who enjoys his fun in the sun, but still needs an elegant city-ready pair of shades, this brown and silver pair from Dior Homme will be a favorite.
Buy now: Dior Homme sunglasses, $305, therake.com.
Extension cords are maybe not the world's sexiest gift, but these actually look covetable Shinola's power supply features 5 port and dual USB featuring a durable custom braided cord and a heavy die-cast metal enclosure with a rubber base.
Buy now: Shinola power supply, $185, shinola.com.
For the new spring season, Marni has collaborated with photographer Florian Hetz and the American figurative painter Betsy Podlach on a capsule of pieces, of which our favorite is this men’s stripe shirt.
Buy now: Marni shirt, marni.com for similar styles.
One of the best shoemakers of classic men's shoes, Church’s, now makes a travel shoe kit that contains all the essentials for a quick cleaning.
Buy now: Church's kit, $100, herringshoes.co.uk.
This Omega watch is a favorite amongst watch collectors, and is a great holiday gift idea for the man who prefers to stick to the classics. The leather strap makes it appropriate for day and night.
Buy now: Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Omega Co-Axial 37.5 MM watch, $5,900, omegawatches.com.
This Spinelli Killcolin Ursa Major sterling silver bracelet also doubles as a keychain for those of us who are frightfully forgetful and for men who don’t mind wearing jewelry.
Buy now: Spinelli bracelet, $850, spinellikillcollin.com.
While the brand Lacoste may be one of the oldest and most famous in the world, chances are the man in your life who loves tennis still may not know much about the legend and brand founder. Here’s a chance for him to learn about the man who revolutionized what people wear for sport.
Buy now: René Lacoste book, $21, amazon.com.
Every refined man’s home should of course have a chic set of beer glasses. This duo from Tom Dixon feature copper stems and a hand-blown glass.
Buy now: Tom Dixon glasses, $105, mrporter.com.
Bowers & Wilkins is one of the most revered headphone brands in all of the U.K., and their Italian Saffiano leather-covered over the ear headphones will certainly make a statement. Not to mention, the audio quality is impeccable.
Buy now: Bowers & Wilkins headphones, $897, amazon.com.
These classic Nike’s, featuring a very vintage feeling swoosh, will be a great addition to your man’s weekend wardrobe.
Buy now: Nike shoes, $150, farfetch.com
For the ultimate relaxation, gift this pair of Prada wool and cashmere pants. A luxe gift idea he can cozy up to.
Buy now: Prada joggers, $650, farfetch.com.
This revitalizing shower gel will help him relax during the holidays. Le Labo Santal 33 unisex shower gel is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.
Buy now: Le Labo shower gel, $52, nordstrom.com.
Coach is known for their great leather goods. This holiday season, trade in his worn wallet for a new one from Coach. We especially love this cheeky rodeo print.
Buy now: Coach wallet, $175, coach.com.
This chic belt, from cult-favorite Parisian men’s label Ami, is sure to be his go-to belt from this point forward.
Buy now: Ami belt, $112, farfetch.com.
The British brand Pashley creates some of the most refined and beautiful bikes. This Guv’nor bike is a clever gift for the man who has discerning taste.
Buy now: Pashley bike, $1,595, performancebike.com.
Created by a fifth-generation Japanese knife maker, this brass and steel knife is a chic upgrade of the classic pocket knife.
Buy now: Best Made Co. knife, $48, nordstrom.com
Danner light khaki hiking boots with stitch down construction are built by hand in Portland, Oregon with full grain leather, denier nylon panels, and a Gore-tex liner, and will keep the man in your life dry and warm when he's in the great outdoors this winter.
Buy now: Danner boots, $380 danner.com.
Whether he travels for work or pleasure, he’ll enjoy a brand new aluminum suitcase from Rimowa.
Buy now: Rimowa suitcase, $1,350, nordstrom.com.
Up his bar cart’s game with the addition of an exquisite whisky. We’re big fans of this Macallan amber colored single malt whiskey.
Buy now: Macallan whiskey, $66, thewhiskeyexchange.com.
Smythson's embossed, croc brown calf leather lockable watch box features camel nubuck lining and six watch compartments—an essential gift for the budding watch collector.
Buy now: Smythson watch box, $1,395, smythson.com.