A Look Back at I.M. Pei's Most Iconic Buildings Upon His Death at 102

On Thursday, it was announced that the famed architect I.M. Pei , who won the Pritzker Prize for architecture back in 1983, died at the age of 102. Born in Shanghai in 1917, Pei emigrated to the U.S. in 1937, and has gone one to build some of the world's most iconic structures, from the Rock and Roll Museum in Cleveland to the spectacular Bank of China tower in Hong Kong. His signature style was that he had none, other than an unerring sense of the place each building was meant for—his designs cut as handsomely across a skyline as they did into the side of a mountain. He was considered a semi-modernist, but he never left history behind for the future; often, he brought the old and creaky seamlessly into it, as he did with his iconic glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris . Here, in honor of his long career and his longer life, a look back at his most spectacular structures, and how they came to be.