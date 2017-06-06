View as Slideshow2017 CFDA Awards

Go Inside All the CFDA Awards After Parties With Haim, Seth Meyers, Amber Valletta and More

After a long night of awards, politically-inclined speeches, and plenty of tears, the 2017 CFDA Awards came to an end around 11 p.m. on Monday, but for much of the crowd, the evening was just getting started. While the typical party crew—Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge; all the models, truly—called it a night, a whole new crew of fashionistas celebrated into the early hours of the morning, feting their very first CFDA Awards. Leading the charge was the Haim sisters, Danielle, Este, and Alana, just weeks out from releasing their hotly anticipated new album. For now, they were just excited to be here. "There were too many highlights to count," said Alana. "I mean Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monáe...It was such a very empowering night to be a woman." The group was palling around with Diane von Furstenberg and Seth Meyersat the official after party at Samsung 837; nearby Delilah Belle Hamlin was circling the room with wide eyes. "Um, it was amazing," she said. "Saw Gigi, she looks beautiful. Saw Bella, she looks beautiful. I saw a lot of people." Roaming around inconspicuously was Demna Gvasalia, who chatted at the bar with Hari Nef, his trophy for International Designer nowhere in sight. "I feel relieved. I was so anxious. It's so not for me these kind of things. I'm so relieved that it is over, and I'm am so motivated and was honored to be there." Just down the block, the party raged on at the Top of the Standard, where Amber Valletta strolled in with Pat McGrath, and Fernando Garcia contemplated getting another drink. The Monse designer had an early call-time to present the brand's Resort collection. But the winner's spirit, haven taken home the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, got the best of him, and soon enough, another round was poured.
Haim attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.
Haim attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Angela Sarafyan and Delilah Belle Hamlin attend the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Alexandra Richards attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Coco Rocha attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Amber Valletta attends the after after party at the Top of the Standard.

Laura Love attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Hari Nef attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Adam Selman attends the after after party at the Top of the Standard.

The scene at the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

The scene at the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Haim and Seth Meyers attend the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Christian Siriano and Janet Mock attend the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Jidenna performs at the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Constance Jablonski attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

The scene at the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Diane von Furstenberg attends the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

The scene at the after after party at the Top of the Standard.

Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock attend the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

Inside the CFDA Awards Official After Party at Samsung 837.

