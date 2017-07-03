Paris Haute Couture

Iris Van Herpen's 10th Anniversary Fashion Show Was as Eccentric and Elaborate As Expected

In 2011, fashion designer Iris Van Herpen became the youngest member to join the official calendar of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Ever since, she's proved her place on the exclusive calendar--and this season was no exception. For her 10th anniversary show, models wore fantastical, futuristic ensembles made out of 3D-printed textiles and other unlikely materials. For atmosphere, the Dutch fashion designer recruited the performance artists from the Danish group Between Music to swim in tanks filled with water, coming up for air only when necessary. Here, take a closer look at Van Herpen's 10th anniversary Couture show.
