NYFW

Jason Wu Kept Things Peachy For Spring/Summer 2020

Before the models hit the runway for Jason Wu's Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week show, everything was perfectly peachy backstage. The makeup look was bright-eyed and rosy, which was right in line with the post-vacation vibes Wu brought to the collection. Fresh faces plus floral evening wear was a winning equation. Get up close and personal, here.
Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Serichai Traipoom
1/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
2/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
3/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
4/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
5/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
6/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
7/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
8/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
9/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
10/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
11/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
12/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
13/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
14/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
15/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
16/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
17/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
18/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
19/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
20/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
21/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
22/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
23/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
24/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
25/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
26/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
27/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
28/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
29/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
30/30

Backstage at the Jason Wu SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

Jason WuNyfwBackstage