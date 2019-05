The 2019 Met Gala will hardly be the first for Jennifer Lopez . Since her first Costume Institute red carpet in 2004 (the Ben Affleck years, it must be said) in Dolce & Gabbana, Lopez has been a consistently glamorous and extravagant presence on the first Monday in May. And her long love affair with Versace—remember, it was her appearance at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a blue-green, tropical-print, silk chiffon Versace gown that plunged past her navel which famously birthed Google Images —bodes well for this year's camp-themed Met Gala theme . While she's appeared in some showstopping looks—her sleek cheetah-print Michael Kors dress and slicked-back updo at the 2003 "Punk" Met Gala comes to mind, as does her beaded gown that left very little to be curious about on the 2015 carpet—she may have already out-camped "Fashion: Notes on Camp" last year, at the Catholicism-themed edition, with her glittery, architectural Balmain gown with a big, bejeweled cross over her chest. That's hard to top—but she did her level best in a frosty Versace dress that was glittery all over, complemented by a purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston (a staggering 129.48 carats) and A-Rod in tow.