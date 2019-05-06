Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala: See All of J. Lo's Red Carpet Looks

The 2019 Met Gala will hardly be the first for Jennifer Lopez. Since her first Costume Institute red carpet in 2004 (the Ben Affleck years, it must be said) in Dolce & Gabbana, Lopez has been a consistently glamorous and extravagant presence on the first Monday in May. And her long love affair with Versace—remember, it was her appearance at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a blue-green, tropical-print, silk chiffon Versace gown that plunged past her navel which famously birthed Google Images—bodes well for this year's camp-themed Met Gala theme. While she's appeared in some showstopping looks—her sleek cheetah-print Michael Kors dress and slicked-back updo at the 2003 "Punk" Met Gala comes to mind, as does her beaded gown that left very little to be curious about on the 2015 carpet—she may have already out-camped "Fashion: Notes on Camp" last year, at the Catholicism-themed edition, with her glittery, architectural Balmain gown with a big, bejeweled cross over her chest. That's hard to top—but she did her level best in a frosty Versace dress that was glittery all over, complemented by a purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston (a staggering 129.48 carats) and A-Rod in tow.
&quot;Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion And Furniture In The 18th Century&quot; The Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Stefano Gabbana (L), Domenico Dolce (R) and actress Jennifer Lopez (C) attend the "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" Costume Institute benefit gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art April 26, 2004 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Singer Jennifer Lopez attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Costume Institute Gala: "Superheroes" with honorary chair Giorgio Armani at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

