NYFW

Backstage With All the Bright Young Things at Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020

Leave it to Jeremy Scott to kick off New York Fashion Week with a bang. On Friday night, the designer showed his latest collection for spring/summer 2020, which was essentially an '80s-tastic dose of escapism starring his vision of "the coolest sci-fi band that you’ve ever seen live, ever." As usual, the clothes were the apex of kitschy and technicolored, featuring a slew of padded shoulders and oversized blazers worn shirtless, plus two different looks formed by dozens of stitched together pairs of underwear. Even the more relatively low-key looks were show-stoppers, thanks to the fact that nearly each and every model wore teased, Jem and the Holograms-style wigs. As for the front row’s reaction, well, Gigi Hadid couldn’t have been more thrilled; she brought along her newfound signature accessory—a disposable camera—and cheered on Candice Swanepoel, who closed the show wearing a good chunk of the 30,000-plus Swarovski crystals that appeared throughout the collection. Join Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge backstage to take in the full range of Scott's latest rainbow, here.
Backstage at the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, September 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
