Leave it to Jeremy Scott to kick off New York Fashion Week with a bang. On Friday night, the designer showed his latest collection for spring/summer 2020, which was essentially an '80s-tastic dose of escapism starring his vision of "the coolest sci-fi band that you’ve ever seen live, ever." As usual, the clothes were the apex of kitschy and technicolored, featuring a slew of padded shoulders and oversized blazers worn shirtless, plus two different looks formed by dozens of stitched together pairs of underwear. Even the more relatively low-key looks were show-stoppers, thanks to the fact that nearly each and every model wore teased, Jem and the Holograms-style wigs. As for the front row’s reaction, well, Gigi Hadid couldn’t have been more thrilled; she brought along her newfound signature accessory— a disposable camera —and cheered on Candice Swanepoel, who closed the show wearing a good chunk of the 30,000-plus Swarovski crystals that appeared throughout the collection. Join Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge backstage to take in the full range of Scott's latest rainbow, here.