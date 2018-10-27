Photo by Isaac Sutton, n.d. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Isaac Sutton, 1969. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Ebony magazines in an exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Isaac Sutton, 1967. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., 1969. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Ebony magazines in an exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Isaac Sutton, n.d. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Isaac Sutton, 1969. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., 1969. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Isaac Sutton, 1965. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Ebony magazines in an exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., 1965. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., 1968. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., n.d. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Jet magazines in an exhibition view of "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.
Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr., 1964. Featured in "The Black Image Corporation," curated by Theaster Gates, on view at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio through January 2019.