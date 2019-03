It could be said that Miami (and South Florida in general) is having a moment right now. While plenty of musicians, supermodels, and DJs have been spotted in the city all week, it was the Jonas Brothers who memorialized their Miami vacation across the extended Jonas family Instagram universe. The boy band is allegedly filming another music video while in Miami, and similar to their first comeback track , it would appear that the brothers's significant others ("J sisters" Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner) will appear in this new video. But the brotherly boy band are not the only celebrities who are all about South Florida this week: with the release of Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum and its celebration of scumbro style , the continuation of the 2019 Miami Open tennis tournament, Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, the annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place in the Florida city, there's a lot going on down in Miami right now.