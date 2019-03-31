Destination: Miami

How the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, and More Celebrities Partied in Miami This Week

It could be said that Miami (and South Florida in general) is having a moment right now. While plenty of musicians, supermodels, and DJs have been spotted in the city all week, it was the Jonas Brothers who memorialized their Miami vacation across the extended Jonas family Instagram universe. The boy band is allegedly filming another music video while in Miami, and similar to their first comeback track, it would appear that the brothers's significant others ("J sisters" Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner) will appear in this new video. But the brotherly boy band are not the only celebrities who are all about South Florida this week: with the release of Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum and its celebration of scumbro style, the continuation of the 2019 Miami Open tennis tournament, Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, the annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place in the Florida city, there's a lot going on down in Miami right now.
Jonas family
Photo by @nickjonas.
1/15

The entire Jonas-Chopra-Turner crew turned up in Miami for Miami Music Week, and chronicled the euphoric experience of listening to Kacey Musgraves at golden hour while boating on Instagram in March 2019.

Photo by @larsapippen.
2/15

Larsa Pippen reclined by the pool in Miami on March 29, 2019.

Photo by @badbunnypr.
3/15

Bad Bunny took a break from rapping on his tour to sit on the sidelines at a Miami Heat basketball game in March 2019.

Photo by @swaelee.
4/15

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee touched down in Miami in March 2019.

Photo by @marshmellomusic.
5/15

One way to protect your face from the Miami sun is to keep your custom helmet on, just like Marshmello did during Ultra Music Festival in March 2019.

Photo by @nelly.
6/15

Nelly's girlfriend Shantel Jackson took a ride with him in Miami in March 2019.

Photo by @brodyjenner.
7/15

Miami Music Week was so intense for Brody Jenner that he fell asleep in the tub on March 29, 2019.

Photo by @doutzen.
8/15

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes posed with a Dalmation in Miami on March 28, 2019.

Photo by @naomiosaka.
9/15

Naomi Osaka accepted the key to the city during the Miami Open in March 2019.

Photo by @bennybenassi.
10/15

DJs Benny Benassi and Skrillex linked up for Miami Music Week in March 2019.

Photo by @alecmonopoly.
11/15

Street artist Alec Monopoly continues to cover his face while in Miami in March 2019.

Photo by @steveaoki.
12/15

Ultra Music Festival wouldn't be complete without appearances from Steve Aoki and David Guetta in March 2019.

Photo by @chanteljeffries.
13/15

DJ Chantel Jeffries took a boat break in between club performances during Miami Music Week in March 2019.

Photo by @joejonas.
14/15

Joe Jonas (and Priyanka Chopra) were given the cake to toss at Steve Aoki's show in Miami in March 2019.

Photo by @devwindsor.
15/15

Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo teamed up in Miami in March 2019.

Keywords

MiamiJonas Brothers