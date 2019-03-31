The entire Jonas-Chopra-Turner crew turned up in Miami for Miami Music Week, and chronicled the euphoric experience of listening to Kacey Musgraves at golden hour while boating on Instagram in March 2019.
Larsa Pippen reclined by the pool in Miami on March 29, 2019.
Bad Bunny took a break from rapping on his tour to sit on the sidelines at a Miami Heat basketball game in March 2019.
Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee touched down in Miami in March 2019.
One way to protect your face from the Miami sun is to keep your custom helmet on, just like Marshmello did during Ultra Music Festival in March 2019.
Nelly's girlfriend Shantel Jackson took a ride with him in Miami in March 2019.
Miami Music Week was so intense for Brody Jenner that he fell asleep in the tub on March 29, 2019.
Supermodel Doutzen Kroes posed with a Dalmation in Miami on March 28, 2019.
Naomi Osaka accepted the key to the city during the Miami Open in March 2019.
DJs Benny Benassi and Skrillex linked up for Miami Music Week in March 2019.
Street artist Alec Monopoly continues to cover his face while in Miami in March 2019.
Ultra Music Festival wouldn't be complete without appearances from Steve Aoki and David Guetta in March 2019.
DJ Chantel Jeffries took a boat break in between club performances during Miami Music Week in March 2019.
Joe Jonas (and Priyanka Chopra) were given the cake to toss at Steve Aoki's show in Miami in March 2019.
Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo teamed up in Miami in March 2019.