Watch: Highlights from Kaia Gerber's Debut Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Alexander Wang Collection 1 show at Pier 17 on June 3, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Fall 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Miu Miu Fall 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Sacai Fall 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chloe Fall 2018 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Valentino Fall 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Fall 2018 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Off-White Fall 2018 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Fall 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Fendi Fall 2018 show during Milan Fashion week on February 22, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week on February 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks on the runway at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on February 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway for Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Coach 1941 Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 Fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 Collection at the American Stock Exchange on February 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Tom Ford Womenswear FW18 Collection at Park Avenue Armory on February 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Alexander Wang during New York Fashion Week at 4 Times Square on February 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway for the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Fenty Puma By Rihanna fashion show during New York fashion week at Park Avenue Armory on September 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Coach Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway for Marc Jacobs SS18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2017 on September 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fashion Council)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Fendi Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Spring Summer 2018 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Versace Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 26, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Off/White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 28, 2017 in Paris, France.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 28, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 28, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Saint Laurent Resort 2019 Runway Show on June 6, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during Miu Miu 2019 Cruise Collection Show at Hotel Regina on June 30, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.