Why Not Wear Denim Cutoffs Over This Season's Best Suiting?

Business casual takes on a whole new meaning with this juxtaposition of denim shorts and the season's best suiting. Photographed by Karim Sadli. Styled by Max Pearmain.
This image may contain Clothing, Apparel, Human, Person, Female, Shorts, Sleeve, Woman, and Footwear
Kiki Willems wears a Miu Miu jacket and shorts; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello denim shorts (throughout); Maria La Rosa socks (throughout); Polo Ralph Lauren sneakers (throughout).

Dior jacket.

Balenciaga coat, jacket, and pants.

Marni jacket and pants.

Giorgio Armani blazer and pants.

Loewe jacket and pants.

Givenchy sleeveless jacket.

Bottega Veneta trenchcoat, jacket, and pants.

Gucci jacket, shorts, and gloves.

Max Mara coat.

Prada jacket and striped shorts. Beauty note: Goldwell DualSenses Color Revive Color Giving Conditioner in Warm Red.

Photographed by Karim Sadli; Styled by Max Pearmain. Hair by Damien Boissinot at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Christelle Cocquet at Calliste Agency; Manicure by Alex Falba for OPI at Artlist. Model: Kiki Willems at DNA Model Management; Casting by Michelle Lee Casting. Produced by Clement Camaret at Brachfeld; Production Manager: Adrien Cantenot; Photography Assistants: Antoni Ciufo, Thomas Vincent, Vassili Bocle; Digital Technician: Edouard Malfettes at Imag’in; Retouching: Imag’in; Fashion Assistants: Emma Simmonds, Berenger Pelc; Production Assistant: Carolina Nyberg Anselius; Hair Assistant: Kyoko Kishita; Makeup Assistant: Aya Murai.
Salvatore Ferragamo trenchcoat.

