Kate Middleton and Her Hair: Celebrating the Duchess of Cambridge's Bouncy Curls, Elegant Updos, and New Lob

Attending the wedding of Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lope in 2006, Kate Middleton wore her brown hair in soft curls with a natural lip color.
At the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire in 2007, Middleton kept her look simple, wearing her tousled waves under a black beret.
Wearing her brunette curls side-parted with a soft smoky eye, Middleton looked all done up at the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman in 2008.
Celebrating her royal engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton wore her shiny, polished locks in soft curls with luminous skin.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant on her wedding day in 2011 wearing her hair in an elegant half up do with a hint of blush on the cheekbones.
Arriving at the St. Andrew's School in Berkshire, England, in 2012, Middleton wore her brunette curls with side swept bangs and a nude lip.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in natural waves while visiting the Tuvanipupu Island on their Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.
Looking stunning at the official launch party for Team GB and Paralympics GB for the London 2012 Games, Middleton wore her hair in an elegant up do with a dark smoky eye.
Attending the naming ceremony for the new Princess Cruises ship 'Royal Princess' in 2013, Middleton paired her tousled half up do with a chic black hat.
Visiting the Christchurch City Council Buildings in New Zealand in 2014, Middleton wore her hair in a effortlessly tousled half do with a hint of blush on the cheeks.
Wearing her hair in a tousled high pony, Middleton attended the WW1 commemorative and Flying Day at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in New Zealand in 2014.
Attending a Christmas Day church service in King's Lynn, England, in 2015, Middleton wore her hair in a low bun with a soft smoky eye.
Wearing her hair in her signature blown out curls with a playful, braided headband, Middleton visits the Haida Heritage Centre in Canada in 2016.
Attending the Chelsea Flower Show press day in London in 2016, Middleton kept her hair in a tousled half up do.
The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her newly chopped locks in her signature curls as she attends the first round on the opening day of Wimbledon 2017.