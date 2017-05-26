View as SlideshowBest Dressed

Why Kirsten Dunst Is the Queen of the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Since Marie Antoinette premiered — to mixed reactions — at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, Kirsten Dunst has been a festival regular, and a regular red carpet winner. She won the festival's Best Actress award in 2011 for Lars Von Trier's Melancholia, in which she stars alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland, and Alexander Skarsgard (outshining all of them at the film's various press events), and in 2016, she returned as one of the members of the festival's jury. Alongside peers like Vanessa Paradis (also a reliable red carpet presence), Mad Max director George Miller, and Mads Mikkelsen, Dunst was responsible for electing the prizewinners among official selection films. This year, the actress is back promoting her new film The Beguiled, alongside director Sofia Coppola, actresses Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, and actor Colin Farrell. (So far, it has been quite an emotional experience.) Here, we look back at Dunst's best Cannes moments.
Kirsten Dunst in Rochas at the premiere of <em>Marie Antoinette</em> at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Rochas at the premiere of Marie Antoinette at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala during the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the Palme d'Or ceremony at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Chloé at the photocall for Melancholia during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Couture at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the premiere of Melancholia during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the premiere of Les Bien-Aimés and closing ceremony of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Dolce and Gabbana at the photocall for On the Road during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior at the premiere of On the Road during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Michael Van Der Ham at the premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior at the jury photocall during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Gucci at the premiere of Café Society at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Chopard.
Kirsten Dunst in Schiaparelli Couture at the Chopard Trophy Ceremony at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior Couture at the premiere of Loving at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in custom Maison Margiela at the premiere of The Neon Demon at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst wears Loewe to the "The Beguiled" Photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Photo by Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst wears Schiaparelli at a screening of "The Beguiled" during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

