Why Kirsten Dunst Is the Queen of the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Kirsten Dunst in Rochas at the premiere of Marie Antoinette at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala during the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the Palme d'Or ceremony at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chloé at the photocall for Melancholia during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Couture at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the premiere of Melancholia during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the premiere of Les Bien-Aimés and closing ceremony of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Dolce and Gabbana at the photocall for On the Road during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior at the premiere of On the Road during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Michael Van Der Ham at the premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior at the jury photocall during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Gucci at the premiere of Café Society at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Schiaparelli Couture at the Chopard Trophy Ceremony at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Dior Couture at the premiere of Loving at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS charity gala at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst in custom Maison Margiela at the premiere of The Neon Demon at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Kirsten Dunst wears Loewe to the "The Beguiled" Photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Kirsten Dunst wears Schiaparelli at a screening of "The Beguiled" during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.