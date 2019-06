On Sunday, the citizens of Los Angeles gathered in West Hollywood to celebrate the LGBTQ community with exuberance at the 49th annual L.A. Pride parade and festival. New York City's Pride parade doesn't happen until the end of the month, but the rest of America's metropolises stagger their celebrations throughout June, memorializing the emergence of the queer rights movement and the Stonewall riots that took place 50 years before. On the streets of L.A. Pride, the attendees dressed accordingly: Parade-goers wore outfits that could be described as both exuberant and cheeky (in more ways than one); glitter appeared to cover just about every possible surface; and of course, there was certainly no lack of rainbows. Get a closer look at how L.A. does Pride, here.