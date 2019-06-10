Pride

The L.A. Pride Parade Brought an Exuberant Rainbow of Colorful Street Style

On Sunday, the citizens of Los Angeles gathered in West Hollywood to celebrate the LGBTQ community with exuberance at the 49th annual L.A. Pride parade and festival. New York City's Pride parade doesn't happen until the end of the month, but the rest of America's metropolises stagger their celebrations throughout June, memorializing the emergence of the queer rights movement and the Stonewall riots that took place 50 years before. On the streets of L.A. Pride, the attendees dressed accordingly: Parade-goers wore outfits that could be described as both exuberant and cheeky (in more ways than one); glitter appeared to cover just about every possible surface; and of course, there was certainly no lack of rainbows. Get a closer look at how L.A. does Pride, here.
Street style at 49th annual L.A. Pride Parade
Nolwen Cifuentes
1/25

Street style at the 49th annual L.A. Pride Parade on Sunday, June 9, 2019 held in West Hollywood. Photograph by Nolwen Cifuentes for W Magazine.

Keywords

Street StylePrideLos Angeles