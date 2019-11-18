From The Magazine

Drag Legends Milk and Lady Bunny Show Off This Season's Most Extravagant Accessories

Some accessories could be considered an accent—a little something just to top things off. Some are the whole outfit.
From left: Veronika wears a Louis Vuitton dress; Buccellati earrings; Ana Khouri bracelet; Cartier ring; Wing &amp; Weft Gloves gloves; Giorgio Armani bag; Falke tights; Balenciaga shoes. Dorothi wears a Loewe coat; Hermès shirt and skirt; Van Cleef &amp; Arpels earrings; Chanel necklace; Givenchy belt.
Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
1/9

Photographed by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
2/9

Milk wears a Salvatore Ferragamo scarf; brooches, clockwise from left: De Beers, David Webb, David Webb; her own leotard.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
3/9

From left: Veronika wears a Givenchy coat; Balenciaga blouse; David Webb earrings; Verdura brooch. Elki wears a Max Mara coat; Valentino playsuit; Verdura earrings; David Yurman necklace; Chanel brooch; Vendorafa bracelet; Gucci gloves; Prada bag.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
4/9

From left: Patricia wears a Brora cardigan; vintage shirt; Gucci skirt and gloves; Swarovski earrings, necklaces, and bracelet. Nora wears a Fabiana Filippi coat; Chloé top; Versace earrings; Louis Vuitton necklace; Chanel brooch; Wing & Weft Gloves gloves; Gucci bag.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
5/9

Veronika wears a Balenciaga top; Bulgari earrings; Cartier panther brooch; De Beers brooch.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
6/9

Nora wears a Marni top and skirt; Gucci scarf and belt; Chanel brooches; Lanvin necklace, ring, and bag; Pomellato bracelet; Wing & Weft Gloves gloves.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
7/9

From left: Veronika wears a Bottega Veneta trenchcoat and shoes; Versace duster and earrings; Gucci belt; David Yurman ring; Wing & Weft Gloves gloves; Louis Vuitton bag; Falke tights. Ruby’s own clothes and accessories.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn.
8/9

From left: Veronika wears a Bottega Veneta dress; Cartier earrings; Louis Vuitton bracelet; Balenciaga link bracelet; Pomellato ring; Wing & Weft Gloves gloves; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello clutch. Lady Bunny’s own clothes and accessories.

Photograph by Bruce Gilden; Styled by Elin Svahn. Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for Shu Uemura Art of Hair at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Susie Sobol at Julian Watson Agency; Manicures by Casey Herman for Kiss at the Wall Group. Models: Veronika Kunz at the Society; Nora Attal at DNA Model Management; Talent: Lady Bunny; Milk at Q Management; Ruby Fox at Zandwagon; Elki Widerker at We Speak; Dorothi Fox; Purely Patricia Fox at CESD Talent. Street casting by Zan Ludlum at Zan Casting. All photographs by Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos; Photography Assistant: Jonathan Auch; Retouching: Jonathan Auch; Fashion Assistants: Kristina Koelle, Kyla Weinman; Production Assistant: Ben Bibriesca; Hair Assistants: Nastya Miliaeva, Sergio Estrada, Erika Neumann; Makeup Assistants: Mollie Gloss, Hita Panwar; manicure Assistant: Sarah Evans.
9/9

Nora wears a Michael Kors Collection trenchcoat; Gucci earrings; Versace scarf; brooches, from top: Cartier, Bulgari.

