Lana Del Rey and the Sleek Cat Eye: Nobody Does it Better

Attending the 2011 Q Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, singer Lana Del Rey wears her light brunette locks in polished curls with a classic cat eye.
Wearing her dark brunette locks swept back with an exaggerated grey smoky eye and nude lip, Del Rey attends the 2012 MTV EMA's in Germany.
At the 2012 Costume Institute Gala, Del Rey pairs her auburn red curls with a matte burgundy lip.
Arriving at the Breakthrough Prize Inaugural Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center, Del Rey wears her shiny locks with a simple cat eye and a nude matte lip. (2013)
Radiating at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Del Rey channels old retro Hollywood with her pinup curls and exaggerated cat eye. (2013)
Arriving at the 2013 Echo Awards in Germany, Del Rey wears her dark brunette locks middle-parted with embellished hair clips and a dual lined cat eye.
Wearing her ombre auburn red locks in loose, soft curls with a nude, mauve lip, Del Rey attends the 2014 British Fashion Awards.
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Women In Music, Del Rey is back to dark brunette, wearing her long curls side swept with a glossy nude lip.
Arriving at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the singer wore an elegant half up with sleek curls as she celebrated her Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.
At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Del Rey wears her auburn locks middle parted in voluminous, soft waves with a sleek cat eye.
Del Rey wears a playfully tousled half up do with loose curls framing her face at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons.
Back to dark brunette, Del Rey sports her signature sleek curls with a bold cat eye and a nude lip at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala. (2016)