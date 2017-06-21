Happy Birthday, Lana!

Lana Del Rey and the Sleek Cat Eye: Nobody Does it Better

Ever since her breakout song, "Video Games", made its debut in 2011, singer Lana Del Rey has solidified her spot as a retro glam beauty queen. Having stayed true to her vintage style throughout the years of glossy, polished curls, she pairs her voluminous lashes with a sleek cat eye and a nude lip, perfecting a signature look that has no match in Hollywood. From time to time, the singer can be known to elevate her classic style with an embellished hair piece or a vampy burgundy lip. And while the Golden Globe nominee has never strayed for her long, shiny curls, Del Rey has experimented with color, trying every shade from dark brunette to auburn red. In honor of Del Rey's 32nd birthday, we take a look back at her best red carpet beauty moments.
Credit
Attending the 2011 Q Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, singer Lana Del Rey wears her light brunette locks in polished curls with a classic cat eye.
Photo by Getty.
1/12

Attending the 2011 Q Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, singer Lana Del Rey wears her light brunette locks in polished curls with a classic cat eye.

Photo by Getty.
2/12

Wearing her dark brunette locks swept back with an exaggerated grey smoky eye and nude lip, Del Rey attends the 2012 MTV EMA's in Germany.

Photo by Getty.
3/12

At the 2012 Costume Institute Gala, Del Rey pairs her auburn red curls with a matte burgundy lip.

Photo by Getty.
4/12

Arriving at the Breakthrough Prize Inaugural Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center, Del Rey wears her shiny locks with a simple cat eye and a nude matte lip. (2013)

Photo by Getty.
5/12

Radiating at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Del Rey channels old retro Hollywood with her pinup curls and exaggerated cat eye. (2013)

Photo by Getty.
6/12

Arriving at the 2013 Echo Awards in Germany, Del Rey wears her dark brunette locks middle-parted with embellished hair clips and a dual lined cat eye.

Photo by Getty.
7/12

Wearing her ombre auburn red locks in loose, soft curls with a nude, mauve lip, Del Rey attends the 2014 British Fashion Awards.

Photo by Getty.
8/12

Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Women In Music, Del Rey is back to dark brunette, wearing her long curls side swept with a glossy nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
9/12

Arriving at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the singer wore an elegant half up with sleek curls as she celebrated her Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Photo by Getty.
10/12

At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Del Rey wears her auburn locks middle parted in voluminous, soft waves with a sleek cat eye.

Photo by Getty.
11/12

Del Rey wears a playfully tousled half up do with loose curls framing her face at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons.

Photo by Getty.
12/12

Back to dark brunette, Del Rey sports her signature sleek curls with a bold cat eye and a nude lip at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala. (2016)

Keywords

Lana Del ReyVideo GamesBlue JeansMakeupHairBirthday