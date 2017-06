Lana Del Rey and the Sleek Cat Eye: Nobody Does it Better

Ever since her breakout song, "Video Games", made its debut in 2011, singer Lana Del Rey has solidified her spot as a retro glam beauty queen. Having stayed true to her vintage style throughout the years of glossy, polished curls, she pairs her voluminous lashes with a sleek cat eye and a nude lip, perfecting a signature look that has no match in Hollywood. From time to time, the singer can be known to elevate her classic style with an embellished hair piece or a vampy burgundy lip. And while the Golden Globe nominee has never strayed for her long, shiny curls, Del Rey has experimented with color, trying every shade from dark brunette to auburn red. In honor of Del Rey's 32nd birthday, we take a look back at her best red carpet beauty moments.