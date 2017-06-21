Lana Del Rey's Style Evolution, From California Pop Star to Bewitching Songstress

Sporting her original blonde locks at concert in 2010, where she performed as Lizzy Grant.
Del Rey in a Prabal Gurung dress at the Q Awards in 2011 where she won the “Next Big Thing” award.
Leaving a hotel in Paris wearing a saffron colored dress and single white rose in her hair.
After a Cannes red carpet wearing jeans, loafers, and a Ferrari racing jacket.
Out and about in New York, wearing a simple white dress and nude pump.
At an event for fashion brand Mulberry, in a gown by the house.
Classic Hollywood siren in a dramatic black gown on the Cannes red carpet.
As the song goes, blue jeans, white shirt; at an event for her album "Born to Die."
At the Echo Awards wearing a gown by Versace.
On the Met Gala red carpet in a gown and cape by Altuzarra, sporting a vampy lip.
At the UCLA Institute Of The Environment And Sustainability Presents An Evening Of Envrionmental Excellence wearing a fur coat with jeans and converse.
At the EMA awards in an elegant navy dress made for her by a friend.
At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Baz Luhrman’s The Great Gatsby in a dramatic black and white gown.
Front row at the Versace Fall 2013 show wearing a full look by the house.
At an event for Nylon Magazine looking biker-girl chic
At an Academy Award party hosted by the Weinstein Company in all-white.
At the amfAR’s 21st Cinema Against AIDS gala with Justin Bieber in a canary yellow ball gown.
At the 2014 British Fashion Awards in an emerald green dress and shawl.
Casual cool and glossy-haired at LAX airport in a navy cardigan.
In a floral-tiered frock on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.
Nautical-chic in a navy blazer and white trouser suit at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala.
Lana Del Rey attends 2016 Billboard Power 100 Celebration at Bouchon Beverly Hills in a white blouse and belted safari pants.
Del Rey at a 2016 pre-Grammy Gala wearing a stripped ruffle top and black satin skirt with a radical up-do.
In an elegant, all-over floral print caftan on the 2016 Brit Awards red carpet.
Every inch a 50’s beauty queen in a shimmer gown at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Mermaid cool in a pleated turquoise gown on the red carpet for the Golden Globes.
Lana Del Ray attends the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch at MoMA PS.1 on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Lana Del Rey performs during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Burton Constable Hall, Burton Constable, Skirlaugh in Hull.