It goes to show just how ahead of her time the photographer Lauren Greenfield has been in documenting materialist celebrity culture that back in 1992, she captured a 12-year-old Kim Kardashian —and that she only uncovered that gem recently, because it's in fact just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the past 25 years of her work documenting the rise of consumerism, capitalism, and society's obsession with image and celebrity. Her work now amounts to a whopping half a million photos, which Greenfield managed to cut down to around 200 for " Generation Wealth ," an exhibition that just arrived at New York's International Center of Photography after debuting at the Annenberg Space for Photography. As the show and Greenfield's accompanying book illustrate, her work may center around figures like the Kardashians, but it's not them she's interested in; she's more fascinated by their effect on the nonfamous, like those wealthy enough to build their own replicas of the White House and Mount Rushmore—or the fateful couple determined to build the country's largest single-family home during the financial crisis. Meet the preposterously rich (and their fellow aspirants) from the exhibit, here.