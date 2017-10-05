A 24-karat, solid-gold toilet at the 3D-Gold jewelry store, Hong Kong, 2005. The toilet, with a bowl encrusted in jewels, draws more than 3,000 visitors a day, most from Mainland China, to be photographed sitting on it. The store's owner, Sai-wing Lam, who grew up struggling as a fruit vendor during the Cultural Revolution, was inspired by Lenin's dream of a Communist utopia where public toilets were made of gold.