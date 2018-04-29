Laurie Simmons, Some New: Hayden Dunham (White), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Shirin (Yellow), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Lena (Pink), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Hannah (Aqua), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Hayden Dunham (Blue), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Andrianna (Red), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Grace (Orange), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.
Laurie Simmons, Some New: Penny (Harlequin), 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94.