What Lingerie Looks Like Through the Eyes of Suki Waterhouse and Miranda July

Once a year, the lingerie designer Araks Yeramyan doles out lingerie and disposable cameras to a powerhouse of women, only to learn what happened from there once the film develops. There's only one guarantee: that the images will bear little to no resemblance to your typical lingerie ad campaign. Some in the series's eighth and most recent addition don't even feature lingerie—or humans—at all; thanks to the actress April Hughes, among the snapshots that make up the eighth series of "Lingerie on Film" is one of a fuzzy goat. No matter the approach, each benefits Planned Parenthood—a cause close to many of the contributors' hearts. "I'd do just about anything so that women can have safe, legal abortions," says Miranda July. "And it might seem like a frivolous or tenuous connection, but I think there are many roads to owning your body, believing in its rights. One of them is pleasure." Her photos were taken on a Sunday spent lounging with the artist Isabelle Albuquerque—"talking and doing tarot cards and dancing and crying"—that ended up being one of the best days of her life. (Not that it's unusual for her to wear lingerie; she does so almost every day, beginning after she had a baby: "I thought, 'Well, if I’m going to be half-dressed and milky and swollen for a year, I might as well really get into it and feel gorgeous.'") See her photos and more taken by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Suki Waterhouse, Susan Cianciolo, and Batsheva Hay—the designer best known for making an art out of covering up—here.
A mannequin with underwear
Photo by Susan Cianciolo, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Sabrina Desousa, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Suki Waterhouse, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Susan Cianciolo, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Maggie Gyllenhaal, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by April Hughes, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Maggie Gyllenhaal, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Miranda July, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Batsheva Hay, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Batsheva Hay, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by April Hughes, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Jo Rosenthal, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Jo Rosenthal, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Miranda July, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by April Hughes, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

Photo by Sabrina Desousa, featured in the eighth edition of Araks Yeramyan's series "Lingerie on Film."

