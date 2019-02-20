LFW

All the Celebrities on the London Fashion Week Party Scene: Victoria and David Beckham, Robyn, and More

London Fashion Week may be the shortest of the four fashion weeks, but that doesn't mean there's any lack of parties to celebrate the festivities. In just four short days, London managed to pack in a number of high-profile events, from intimate dinner parties to full-on ragers. In the former category, there was Erdem's very chic dinner to celebrate his new collaboration with J Sheekley restaurant, which brought out supermodels like Jodie Kidd and Guinevere Van Seenus. And as for ragers, Victoria Beckham managed to throw the week's most notable—in a proper private club, no less—as she celebrated her new Youtube channel and beauty line with family (David, Brooklyn), friends (Alexa Chung, Chris Rock, Luke Evans), and a few Spice Girls impersonators, for good measure. Here, go inside the best parties of London Fashion Week.
Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion &amp; Beauty After Party At London Fashion Week Hosted By Derek Blasberg &amp; David Beckham
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty after party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg & David Beckham at Mark's Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham, at Marks Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Tan France and Alexa Chung attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty after party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg & David Beckham at Mark's Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Chris Rock attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty after party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg & David Beckham at Mark's Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Joel Edgerton, Jodie Harsh and Luke Evans attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty after party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg & David Beckham at Mark's Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Pixie Geldof, Alexa Chung and Jack Guinness attend a private dinner to celebrate the launch of the new ALEXACHUNG x Sunglass Hut eyewear collection at Wild by Tart on February 16, 2019 in London, England.

Jorja Smith attends Maison Margiela's 'Reality Inverse' screening at The Serpentine Gallery on February 16, 2019 in London, England.

Robyn attends the Browns London Fashion Week with a party featuring exclusive DJ sets from Robyn, Neneh Cherry and DJ Kindness on February 15, 2019 in London, England.

Daisy Lowe attends Mercedes Benz Fashion Talents 10th Anniversary at Somerset House on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Sita Abellan attends Mercedes Benz Fashion Talents 10th Anniversary at Somerset House on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Josephine de La Baume and Adwoa Aboah arrive at the Fabulous Fund Fair event during London Fashion Week February 2019 at the The Roundhouse on February 18, 2019 in London, England.

Natalia Vodianova arrives at the Fabulous Fund Fair event during London Fashion Week February 2019 at the The Roundhouse on February 18, 2019 in London, England.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross arrive at the Fabulous Fund Fair event during London Fashion Week February 2019 at the The Roundhouse on February 18, 2019 in London, England.

Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton attend the official Erdem London Fashion Week dinner at J Sheekey Atlantic Bar on February 18, 2019 in London, England.

Jodie Kidd and Guinevere Van Seenus attend the official Erdem London Fashion Week dinner at J Sheekey Atlantic Bar on February 18, 2019 in London, England.

