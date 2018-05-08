Madonna at the Met Gala: See the Star's Most Outrageous Red Carpet Looks

Madonna in Versace at the "Gianni Versace" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 8, 1997. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.
Madonna in Louis Vuitton at "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Madonna in Stella McCartney at the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic.
Madonna in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci at the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Madonna in Moschino at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Jeremy Scott and Madonna in Moschino.
Madonna in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Madonna wears Moschino at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)