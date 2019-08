Madonna's Been Rocking the Red Carpet for Thirty Years

There's never been a fashion chameleon quite like Madonna . Born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958, the singer rose to prominence in the '80s, rocking oversized denim, teased hair, and piles of accessories. From there, she's experimented with pointy lingerie, full goth glam, Rat Pack-inspired menswear, and lots and lots of corsets. And, while her onstage ensembles might be the most dramatic examples of her ever-shifting style, her red carpets looks have also reflected her continual evolution. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look back at some of her most memorable red carpet moments.