On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.