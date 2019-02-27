Paris Fashion Week

John Galliano Channeled Black Swan at Maison Margiela Fall 2019

John Galliano may have joined the cavalcade of brands and designers—Versace and Gucci among them—who've gone fur-free, but that doesn't mean that he's about to blend in with the rest. The third day of Paris Fashion Week brought proof of that in the form of Maison Margiela's fall 2019 show, named the "Coed Défilé." If there was a difference between the women's and menswear, though, it wasn't readily apparent; the male models on the runway wore just as many riotously colorful leggings, cinched waists, and dresses as the women did, much of which showcased Galliano's signature mastery of deconstruction, combining details like visible stitching with expert tailoring. The real showstoppers, though, were the accessories: Chunky heels were everywhere, from multicolored boots to otherwise plain black Mary Janes, though the model who made his way down the runway in a feathery version of Cara Delevingne's Met Gala painted head undeniably took the cake. Take it all in up-close from the runway, here.
Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week
Cleo Glover
1/21

On the runway at the Maison Margiela FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

