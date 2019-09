See Margaret Qualley's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Images From Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Margaret Qualley plays Pussycat, a Manson Family hippie who lures a stuntman (played by Brad Pitt ) onto Spahn Ranch, the old western movie set turned commune. While off-duty from performing as a Manson Family flower child, Qualley took some rusty-looking Polaroids of the 1960s Hollywood set, with station wagons and stray dogs galore. Here, see more behind-the-scenes photos of life on the commune, her co-stars, and a handwritten note from Tarantino himself.