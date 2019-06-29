Art on Instagram

Marta Minujín's 'Menesunda Reloaded' Exhibit at the New Museum Predicted Instagram Art

"CAUTION: This exhibition includes steep staircases, uneven and soft floor surfaces, small and narrow enclosed spaces, blinking neon lights," the wall text warns those snaked around the line outside of Marta Minujín's new exhibition at the New Museum, "Menesunda Reloaded." If it sounds familiar—which is to say if you've visited any of the many immersive art experiences practically begging to be Instagrammed that have become omnipresent over the past decade—that's a testament to just how much Minujín, a pioneer of Latin American conceptual art, has been ahead of her time. Now 76, she first created such an installation—then titled La Menesunda, Argentine slang for a confusing situation—a full 45 years before Instagram was even invented, all the way back in 1965. As for what visitors who climb the neon stairs into its "reloaded" version will find, its 11 chambers contain everything from a bedroom, where a couple is reading magazines and playing records like one titled "get ready for the prom," to a cave painted Pepto-Bismol pink, which offers maquillaje de reinas, or makeup for queens. Take a look at what will soon be all over your feed.
Inside &quot;Menesunda Reloaded,&quot; Marta Minujín&#x27;s recreation of her landmark 1965 installation La Menesunda, on view at the New Museum in New York City through September 2019.
Courtesy of @sashabshteyn
Courtesy of @whatmakesgreatart
Courtesy of @pazlucero
Marta Minjuín inside "Menesunda Reloaded," her recreation of her landmark 1965 installation La Menesunda, on view at the New Museum in New York City through September 2019.

Courtesy of @jbreyerton
Courtesy of @eusucre
Courtesy of @sashabshteyn
Courtesy of @lilydeng1997
Courtesy of @mindybond
Courtesy of @clairevoon
Courtesy of @goblinpussi
Courtesy of @urban_passings
A view of the installation process of "Menesunda Reloaded," Marta Minujín's recreation of her landmark 1965 installation La Menesunda, on view at the New Museum in New York City through September 2019.

Courtesy of @inekedane
Courtesy of @inekedane
Courtesy of @inekedane
Courtesy of @transparentshades
