Revisit Martin Margiela's Forgotten Years as Creative Director of Hermès

When you think of the Martin Margiela , the words 'classic' and 'traditional' don't necessarily come to mind. Rather, the reclusive fashion designer and artist made a career deconstructing traditional fashion and putting it back together again in new and unexpected ways under his label, Maison Martin Margiela. It is for this reason that his six years as creative director at the classic French house Hèrmes from 1997 to 2003 often go overlooked, simply because they seem so out of character. But the garments Margiela created during his time there possess such complex juxtapositions that they might, in fact, reveal more about his mind as a creator than some of the works under his own name. "This was fashion's arch-radical, facing off the noble French house," writes Suzy Menkes in the introduction of a new book published by Lannoo titled, Margiela, the Hermès Years. She then goes on to describe the works as being "Hospital-coat white meets sunset orange." The book is in conjunction with an exhibition of the same name at the Mode Museum in Antwerp, which includes archival images and garments and runs until August 27, 2017.