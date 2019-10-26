Exclusive: See Maya Hawke Transform Into the Legendary Artist Kathy Acker

"In the early '70s, Kathy Acker performed at live sex shows on 42nd street at the club Fun City. She was in her twenties, and supporting herself through sex work. It changed her understanding of gender and power relationships, and had a profound impact on her work. Her boss was Marty Hodas, infamously known as 'the king of porn,' who was recently depicted on the HBO show The Deuce. In an early journal, Acker writes about being stuck in the club during a black out in Times Square, and Marty not letting anyone leave. She writes, 'After four shows mostly lousy... half of 7th avenue blacked out… but of course we can’t leave in case the management can make another 5 bucks out of us.' Here is Maya before we shoot her entering through the club past the dancer on stage."