Meet the Contributors The dynamic photographers, writers and stylists who made Volume 6 happen are all originals in every sense of the word. For this issue's contributors page, we asked a group of them about what originality means to them, in terms of their own identities and as it relates to those who inspire them. Their responses are as illuminating as they are entertaining—some tongue-in-cheek, some more reflective. Tim Walker, who photographed our Frank Ocean cover story as well as the fashion portfolio "Everyone is Welcome" considers the truth behind the well-worn adage "be yourself, everyone else is already taken." And stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele credits her originality to her "wit, panache, style, energy, curiosity, and simplicity." Stylist Katie Grand waters her plants while wearing a Prada coat. Definitely an original move, no matter how you define it.