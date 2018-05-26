Dive Into Memorial Day: A Look at The Most Captivating Pools

A car which its drunken owner "parked" in a swimming pool in Beverly Hills, May 1961.
A woman sitting poolside, photographed by H. Armstrong Roberts, ca. 1950s.
House on the Cliff by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos in Spain, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, photographed by Diego Opazo.
The winner of a female diving contest at the Georges Vallerey pool in Paris, July 1962.
A mother and son taking refuge from below freezing temperatures in a warm pool in Vail, Colorado.
Sunbathers at a pool in Deligny, Paris.
The pool on the rooftop of Le Corbusier's Unite d' Habitation in Marseille, France.
Inside the Washington, D.C. Mount Vernon Seminary, between 1890 and 1950.
The German edition of The Swimming Pool in Photography