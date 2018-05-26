Eye Candy

Dive Into Memorial Day: A Look at The Most Captivating Pools

Memorial Day, which arrives this Monday, marks the unofficial start to summer, and with it, the entire nation's desire to be somewhere, anywhere, that's close to water. Thank God for swimming pools. Long utilized by humans, whether for rituals in ancient Greece or summer camp at the YMCA, pools offer a place for both athletics and ultimate relaxation—which is exactly what this long weekend calls for, not to mention all of summer. The book publisher Hatje Cantz knows this well. In July it will release The Swimming Pool in Photography, a collection of more than 200 images of pools and swimmers by photographers like Larry Sultan, Martin Parr, Slim Aarons, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Emma Hartvig. So go ahead: Dive into some of the world's most enticing pools, including an incredibly inspiring one designed by Le Corbusier, from the past century, here.
Underwater Auto
Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
1/9

A car which its drunken owner "parked" in a swimming pool in Beverly Hills, May 1961.

Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Getty Images
2/9

A woman sitting poolside, photographed by H. Armstrong Roberts, ca. 1950s.

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
3/9

House on the Cliff by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos in Spain, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, photographed by Diego Opazo.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
4/9

The winner of a female diving contest at the Georges Vallerey pool in Paris, July 1962.

Carol M. Highsmith, © Library of Congress
5/9

A mother and son taking refuge from below freezing temperatures in a warm pool in Vail, Colorado.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
6/9

Sunbathers at a pool in Deligny, Paris.

© Pixabay
7/9

The pool on the rooftop of Le Corbusier's Unite d' Habitation in Marseille, France.

© Library of Congress
8/9

Inside the Washington, D.C. Mount Vernon Seminary, between 1890 and 1950.

© Hatje Cantz
9/9

The German edition of The Swimming Pool in Photography

