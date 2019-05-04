In The Mood For...

Met Gala 2019: See Björk, Tilda Swinton, and More Bring "Camp" to Life

Camp is not supposed to be serious, nor is it even really supposed to be defined, but it remains the inspiration for the theme of this year's Met Gala. Camp is a mode of performance that can involve taking "bad" taste and amping it up to the extreme, or naively displaying a style that sets out to be taken seriously but ends up being perceived as comedic. While difficult to describe with words, camp is considered an aesthetic or sensibility that could be defined as playful, ironic, over-the-top, or artificial, but above all it's supposed to be fun. Here, see Jessica Chastain, Björk, and even Cindy Sherman at their campiest, and maybe take a little inspiration from their style as photographed for the pages of W to establish your own 2019 Met Gala mood.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, June 2016.

Chloë Sevigny photographed by Anthony Maule for W Magazine, January 2012.

Tessa Thompson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, February 2018.

Photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, April 2009.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.

Jessica Chastain photographed by Max Vadukul for W Magazine, January 2013.

Joan Smalls photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2012.

Gisele Bündchen photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.

Angela Bassett photographed by Latoya Ruby Frazier for W Magazine, March 2019.

Anna Piaggi photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

Bella Hadid photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, October 2016.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.

Björk photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2017.

Marion Cotillard photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2012.

Photographed by Cindy Sherman for W Magazine, December 2017.

Saoirse Ronan photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2015.

Cate Blanchett photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2015.

Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah photographed by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, March 2018.

Tiffany Haddish photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, April 2018.

Alex Israel and Paris Hilton photographed by Max Farago for W Magazine, May 2018.

Dakota Fanning photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, May 2018.

Dakota Johnson photographed by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, July 2018.

Emma Stone photographed by Yorgos Lanthimos for W Magazine, March 2019.

Margot Robbie photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2019.

