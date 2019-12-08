Party People

Miami Parties: Gucci Mane, Michèle Lamy, Rosario Dawson, Diplo & Many More Celebrate at Art Basel

Miami parties are generally… well, big, and during Art Basel, they’re even bigger. The annual mega-event ends today, and, over the past six nights, there has been no shortage of soirees and social gatherings. Dior threw a massive post-show block party in the city's Allapattah neighborhood and Bottega Veneta took over a South Beach diner, wrapping it in gold. Yet there was much more afoot: Gucci and Snap hosted an evening for the director Harmony Korine, where Iggy Pop performed. Berluti creative lead Kris Van Assche held an intimate cocktail fete at the label's Miami Design District store. Diplo deejayed at a Dom Pérignon bash hosted by Alan Faena and Lenny Kravitz, where Rosario Dawson and even Sean Penn made appearances. All in all, some may have said it was a more mellow Basel than years past, but the good times still rolled. Especially for that guy who ate the $120,000 Maurizio Cattelan banana. Check out some of the week's best party pictures, below.
GUCCI AND SNAP PRIVATE EVENT: FEATURING THE DEBUT OF HARMONYS
Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
Iggy Pop attends the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Mike Vitelli/bfa.com
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'Oir and Jared Leto attend the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
Luka Sabbat and Chloe Sevigny attend the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
John Yuyi attends the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
Keenyah Hill attends the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Rosser,Vikram Valluri
Tyler Billinger and Harry Nuriev attend the Gucci and Snap private party featuring the debut of Harmony's Korine's New Film, Duck Duck, on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Diana Morrison and Alex Gartenfeld attend the ICA Miami x Edition Hotel party in celebration of the Sculpture Prize Winner Damien Ortega on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Damien Ortega, Diana Morrison and Jonathan Kendall attend the ICA Miami x Edition Hotel party in celebration of the Sculpture Prize Winner Damien Ortega on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Jonathan Anderson attends the Loewe Chance Encounters V Opening Cocktail party at Art Basel Miami on December 3, 2019.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Diesel
Paris Hilton attends as DIESEL celebrates the exclusive launch of DIESEL Wynwood 28, their first residential building, with a DJ set by Amrit at Barter on December 04, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Christian Combs and Nasir Dean attend the Soul of FENDIFrenesia celebrations with FENDI on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Craig Robins attends the Soul of FENDIFrenesia celebrations with FENDI on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Alexa Geovanos, Madelynn Furlong attend the celebration for the Chloe x Bass Museum: ABMB 2019 on December 3, 2019 in Miami.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Larsen Thompson attends the celebration for the Chloe x Bass Museum: ABMB 2019 on December 3, 2019 in Miami.

Ryan Kobane/BFA.com
Sebastien Leon attends Gemfields's Design Miami 2019 celebration on December 3, 2019 in Miami.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Yola Jimenez and Lykke Li attend the Yola Mezcal Miami launch with Beats by Dre on December 3, 2019.

Jocko Graves/BFA.com
Daniel Lismore attends the Dean Collection party in celebration of the King of Arms Art Ball by Rashaad Newsome on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Jocko Graves/BFA.com
Michèle Lamy attends the Dean Collection party in celebration of the King of Arms Art Ball by Rashaad Newsome on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Jocko Graves/BFA.com
Rashaad Newsome, Father Cash and Derrick attend the Dean Collection party in celebration of the King of Arms Art Ball by Rashaad Newsome on December 4, 2019 in Miami.

Courtesy of WRE
Sasha Bikoff attends the VERSACE x Sasha Bikoff South Beach Stories event in Miami.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Francois Laffanour and Kris Van Assche attend the Berluti + Laffanour Galerie cocktail party on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Kris Van Assche and Ricky Martin attend the Berluti + Laffanour Galerie cocktail party on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
Diplo attends Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party hosted by Lenny Kravitz & Alan Faena on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
Jordan Barrett attends Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party hosted by Lenny Kravitz & Alan Faena on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Lenny Kravitz and Alan Faena host Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
Rosario Dawson attends Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party hosted by Lenny Kravitz & Alan Faena on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Sean Penn and Alan Faena attend Dom Perignon’s Last Supper party hosted by Lenny Kravitz & Alan Faena on December 5, 2019 in Miami.

