KAWS for Interview magazine, September 2009. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Mark Ryden, Dangerous, 1991. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Andy Warhol, Michael Jackson, 1984. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Rodney McMillian, An Audience, excerpt from Michael Jackson’s 30th Anniversary Special, 2001; 2003. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Kehinde Wiley, Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson), 2010. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Catherine Opie, Bedside Table, 2010-11. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Todd Gray, Exquisite Terribleness in the Mangrove, 2014. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
David LaChapelle, An Illuminating Path, 1998. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Andy Warhol, Michael Jackson, n.d. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Gary Hume, Michael, 2001. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Michael Lee Bush, Michael Jackson’s "dinner jacket," date unknown. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Keith Haring, Untitled, 1984. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Graham Dolphin, Thriller (Black and White), 2017. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.
Faith Ringgold, Who’s Bad?, quilt, 1998. On display in "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London through October 2018.