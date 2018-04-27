Mila Kunis’ Style Evolution from Teen Dream to Red Carpet Queen

In 1999, Mila Kunis was starring as Jackie Burkhart on That ‘70s Show, voicing Meg Griffin on Family Guy, and, with this quintessentially 90’s look at the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards, the envy of every teenage girl. The star was smart to keep accessories minimal, though we’re sure a tattoo necklace and butterfly clips were hard to pass up.
Kunis tackled all trends entering the new millennium. Who didn’t love a patriotic rhinestone tank (with coordinating stick-on tattoo) and colored leather pant in 2000?
For a 2004 appearance on MTV’s TRL, Kunis had it all—shoulder-baring raglan sleeves, spaghetti straps, and a gathered waist—in one blouse.
In a dainty navy dress and minimal gold sandals, Kunis bid farewell to That ‘70s Show and midriff-baring tops in 2006.
With roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Max Payne under her belt, Kunis had mastered the red carpet by 2008. Case in point: the sequined Stella McCartney sheath and black pumps she sported to a VH1 event.
Kunis stunned in Vera Wang at the premiere of her 2010 film The Book of Eli. A stylized ponytail and hanging diamond earrings were classic touches for the edgy LBD.
With Black Swan a critical success, the actress spent most of 2011 covered in chiffon. A printed red Alexander McQueen dress, worn with Cartier jewelry and shiny curled locks, was just the ticket for the SAG Awards.
Actress Mila Kunis channeled Hollywood Glamour at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
CinemaCon 2012 called for a casual look—and Kunis delivered in Phillip Lim.
The actress rocked the yellow brick road at the Oz: The Great and Powerful premiere in a nude dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps (the red soles perhaps a clever nod to the story’s famed slippers) completed the look.
Kunis kept things simple while showing off her baby bump at a 2014 screening of her new film Third Person. Nude pumps, Gemfields jewels, and a simple black dress kept the focus on the star’s new favorite accessory.
Mila Kunis wowed in a sculptural, embellished Zuhair Murad dress at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2016.
Actress Mila Kunis was sleek and smiley in a black dress and black pumps at the Los Angeles premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas at Regency Village Theatre on October 30, 2017 in Westwood, California.
Mila Kunis wore a strapless dress with a corset top and floral skirt while walking the red carpet with her husband Ashton Kutcher at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
