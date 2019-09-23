Milan Fashion Week

All the Celebrities Spotted in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week was a spectacle for all ages. The next generation of couture muses—like Storm Reid and Sadie Sink—made their appearances in the front row of the spring/summer 2020 runway shows, and so did the pop culture legends, like Iggy Pop and Dapper Dan, who both sat in the front row of Gucci's controversial presentation. Of course, supermodels, filmmakers, and It Girls alike also joined in on the Italian extravaganza. See who else decided to turn up in Milan, here.
Storm Reid
Storm Reid attends Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sadie Sink attends Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Winnie Harlow, Miuccia Prada, Regina King and Nicole Kidman attend Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf attend Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alexa Chung attends Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Soo Joo attends Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ella Balinska attends Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 18, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Katie Holmes attends the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jasmine Sanders attends the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Halima Aden attends the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Olivia Palermo attends the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Diplo attends the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Doutzen Kroes attends the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Shailene Woodley attends the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Barbara Palvin attends the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Beck and Kelsey Lu attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marco Bizzarri and ASAP Rocky attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Hari Nef attends the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jodie Turner Smith and Dapper Dan attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Iggy Pop attends the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sienna Miller attends the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the Boss fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

