Behold: All of Missy Elliott's Innovative MTV VMAs Looks Over the Years

Innovator, pioneer, legend—those are just a few of the adjectives used to describe Missy Elliott , who is finally receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs. Many contemporary artists credit Elliott with being the inspiration for finding the weirdness in their own work and sticking with it. She's been showing up since '97, often wearing one of her iconic track suits, and has been nominated 44 times at the VMAs (seven of which she won), yet she continues to make history, this time as the first female rapper to receive the esteemed Vanguard award. Throw it back with a walk down memory lane of Missy Elliott's appearances at the MTV VMAs over the years, here.