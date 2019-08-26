Madonna arrives at her first ever MTV Music Video Awards at the Tavern on the Green in NYC on September 14, 1984. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Courtney Love arrives with Francis Bean and Kurt Kobain at the 1993 MTV Music Video awards on September 2nd, 1993. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lil Kim (right) arrives to her first MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on September 4, 1997. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez at her first MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheater in Universal City on September 10, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Britney Spears at her first MTV Video Music Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC on September 9, 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Christina Aguilera arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in NYC on September 9, 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gwen Stefani arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards awards with her band, No Doubt, on September 5th, 1996. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Taylor Swift arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj at her first MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Justin Bieber arrives a his first MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in NYC. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Katy Perry arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The Spice Girls at their first MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City on September 4th, 1997. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Demi Lovato at her first MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Beyonce Knowles arrives as a solo artist for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards at at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Adele arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rihanna arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards in Florida, United States on August 28th, 2005. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
One Direction arrives at their first MTV Video Music Awards at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles on September 6th, 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ariana Grande arrives at her first MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn, NYC. Photo courtesy of Getty Images