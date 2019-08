Some performers have become so commonly associated with the MTV VMAs that it may be hard to conjure up a memory of what they looked like the first time they walked the carpet—but hey, there's a first time for everything. Take Madonna , for example, who appeared at the first VMAs in 1984 to perform "Like A Virgin" while wearing her own version of a wedding gown, or Jennifer Lopez , who wore an oversized cream-colored suit paired with a teeny tiny white bra and a cowboy hat in 1998 (see, the yeehaw agenda was invented long before 2019). And just a year before she would become embroiled in one of the most controversial moments to occur onstage at the VMAs, a Fearless-era Taylor Swift arrived in a demure dress for the carpet. Before we see what sartorial tricks are up their sleeves for the 2019 ceremony, take a look back at the first time your favorite musical artists graced the VMA red carpet.