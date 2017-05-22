View as SlideshowBeauty Evolution

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Makes Messy Hair and No Makeup Look Flawless on the Red Carpet

Since becoming on overnight sensation at the age of 17, model Natalia Vodianova has been a regular face on the cover of magazines and in ad campaigns. Most recently, the Russian supermodel starred on the cover of W's June/July 2017. But while that photoshoot, lensed by Steven Meisel, had her try a variety of slick looks, Vodianova is generally more understated on the red carpet. The mother and philanthropist typically wears her hair in messy waves, occasionally playing with straight, sleek styles, and keeps her makeup simple. Here, take a look back at the model's most memorable beauty moments from the last 15 years.
In 2002, then-up-and-coming model Natalia Vodianova posed at the Burberry store opening in New York wearing a her hair in tousled waves with barely any makeup.
Photo by Getty.
At the 56th Cannes Film Festival in 2003, the model wore her hair in a French braid updo with frosted silver smoky eyeshadow.

Photo by Getty.
The natural beauty kept it simple at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing her brown hair in a slicked-back, center part with natural makeup.

Photo by Getty.
Vodianova looked radiant at the "To Russia with Love" Benefit for the Naked Heart Foundation wearing a light cream blush on the cheeks with her hair in messy waves.

Photo by Getty.
At the Imperia U.S. Launch Party in 2005, Vodianova rocked brushed out, voluminous curls with a sheer pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the 2006 CFDA Fashion Awards, Vodianova wore her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bob with a taupe smoky eye and a creamy nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
Vodianova channeled old Hollywood glam at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing her brunette bob in sleek waves with a burgundy lip.

Photo by Getty.
At a Louis Vuitton party in Paris in 2009, the model wore her messy curls with a dark smoky eye and brushed up brows.

Photo by Getty.
Vodianova brought the drama to Vogue's 90th Anniversary Party in 2010 wearing her hair in a messy updo, covered by a chic, embellished veil.

Photo by Getty.
The Russian supermodel attended the 2011 Harper's Bazaar Women Of the Year Awards wearing side-swept bangs and a shimmery smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
At the Valentino Spring 2013 show in Paris, Vodianova wore her hair in a bouncy, voluminous style with a pop of turquoise eyeliner along the inner rim of the eye.

Photo by Getty.
With perfectly blown out curls and a satin red lip, Vodianova attendde the Guerlain Store & Restaurant Opening in Paris in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
At the Glamour 2014 Women Of The Year Awards, Vodianova wears her blonde locks in messy curls with a taupe smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing a satin red lip with a sleek, smoky cat eye, Vodianova attends the Christian Dior Spring 2017 show in Paris in 2016.

Photo by Getty.
The supermodel wore her straightened hair swept back with a dark grey smoky eye at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala in 2017.

