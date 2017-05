Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Makes Messy Hair and No Makeup Look Flawless on the Red Carpet

Since becoming on overnight sensation at the age of 17, model Natalia Vodianova has been a regular face on the cover of magazines and in ad campaigns. Most recently, the Russian supermodel starred on the cover of W's June/July 2017 . But while that photoshoot, lensed by Steven Meisel , had her try a variety of slick looks, Vodianova is generally more understated on the red carpet. The mother and philanthropist typically wears her hair in messy waves, occasionally playing with straight, sleek styles, and keeps her makeup simple. Here, take a look back at the model's most memorable beauty moments from the last 15 years.