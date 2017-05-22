Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Makes Messy Hair and No Makeup Look Flawless on the Red Carpet

In 2002, then-up-and-coming model Natalia Vodianova posed at the Burberry store opening in New York wearing a her hair in tousled waves with barely any makeup.
At the 56th Cannes Film Festival in 2003, the model wore her hair in a French braid updo with frosted silver smoky eyeshadow.
The natural beauty kept it simple at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing her brown hair in a slicked-back, center part with natural makeup.
Vodianova looked radiant at the "To Russia with Love" Benefit for the Naked Heart Foundation wearing a light cream blush on the cheeks with her hair in messy waves.
At the Imperia U.S. Launch Party in 2005, Vodianova rocked brushed out, voluminous curls with a sheer pink lip.
At the 2006 CFDA Fashion Awards, Vodianova wore her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bob with a taupe smoky eye and a creamy nude lip.
Vodianova channeled old Hollywood glam at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing her brunette bob in sleek waves with a burgundy lip.
At a Louis Vuitton party in Paris in 2009, the model wore her messy curls with a dark smoky eye and brushed up brows.
Vodianova brought the drama to Vogue's 90th Anniversary Party in 2010 wearing her hair in a messy updo, covered by a chic, embellished veil.
The Russian supermodel attended the 2011 Harper's Bazaar Women Of the Year Awards wearing side-swept bangs and a shimmery smoky eye.
At the Valentino Spring 2013 show in Paris, Vodianova wore her hair in a bouncy, voluminous style with a pop of turquoise eyeliner along the inner rim of the eye.
With perfectly blown out curls and a satin red lip, Vodianova attendde the Guerlain Store & Restaurant Opening in Paris in 2013.
At the Glamour 2014 Women Of The Year Awards, Vodianova wears her blonde locks in messy curls with a taupe smoky eye.
Wearing a satin red lip with a sleek, smoky cat eye, Vodianova attends the Christian Dior Spring 2017 show in Paris in 2016.
The supermodel wore her straightened hair swept back with a dark grey smoky eye at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala in 2017.