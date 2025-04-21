The cycle of new and full moons is always an exciting one—because it is a cosmic promise that each month, you’ll have the opportunity to start fresh, wiping away any negativity that might be weighing on your soul. Now that we are getting prepped for spring cleaning, and all the pesky retrogrades are over, we have what promises to be a strong new moon that’ll set us back on track, ensuring your mind, body, and spirit is full of what you value the most.

On April 27, around 3:30 PM ET, the sun and the moon hold hands in Taurus, giving us the cosmic dance known as a new moon. Everything you need to know about a new moon can be found in its name: new beginnings, new opportunities, and new endeavors that are sure to help you embody a more confident and secure version of yourself. Additionally, this is the first new moon of the year without a planetary retrograde or the intensity of the eclipses, so any manifestation practices or new journeys are sure to have more stability compared to the past four months.

With the new moon in Taurus, the universe is giving us a chance to plant our feet firmly on the ground and position our resources to align with our personal values. It’s a stick-to-your-guns kind of transit that encourages you put on your blinders to any influences that might seem like that you’re “supposed to do” as opposed to what you know you are meant to do.

Security is key to any Taurus transit, so an easy way to navigate this new moon is to ask yourself “by taking on this new journey or making this change, am I nurturing something that will provide me long-term security?” Although it’s not terribly exciting, Taurus requires patience, like the bull that methodically tills the field for crops to grow. Short-term satisfaction is great to get us through a hard day, but this new moon is reminding us that a new solid foundation is what you need to feel easier day in and day out.

Additionally, Taurus is the sign of simplicity. No, I’m not calling Taurus basic, because if you’ve met one, you know they are anything but that. Taurus reminds us that lavishness and indulgences don’t have to be gaudy or ostentatious. Simplify the way you approach your manifestation and what you choose to put on your plate. It can be easy to want to have it all and do it all, but the Taurus new moon asks that you refine your approach to make sure you are only using your resources (time, money, emotions, physical energy), on the things that make you feel secure.

A word of warning—the new moon is part of a tense connection to Mars and Pluto. The new moon is at the apex of a T-square, which could bring out some of the more bullish qualities of Taurus energy. Stubbornness? Check. Obsession? Check. Tunnel vision? Check. You might find that you (and the world around you) is more thick-headed than usual. But it serves as a reminder that we must choose our battles. Don’t feel pressure to stoop to someone’s level or bend your morals for them. Don’t force what you believe onto anyone, either!

Remember, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which is in Pisces conjunct Saturn during the new moon. This new moon is all about adding structure to our dreams, collaborating with those who help make our ideas feel less nebulous, and being open to holding ourselves responsible for not just creating but embracing the beauty of the world around us. Be careful, however: Pisces is also the planet of illusions, so make sure you’re collaborating with someone you trust deeply and not a random stranger with a good idea and a cheeky grin.

Remember, this new moon is about bringing in experiences, people, and opportunities that simplify our life, provide long-term security, and align with our personal values. Read your rising sign for the most accurate look at what is coming for you during this new moon!

Aries

This new moon may stir up a conversation, or even a confrontation, that shines a harsh light on how you value yourself—and how you allow others to treat you. If you’re faced with a moment of emotional truth around money, self-worth, or resource-sharing, let it be the spark that transforms how you manage what you have. Budgeting isn’t sexy, but neither is chaos. Ask yourself: what does financial peace feel like to you? Not just in your bank account, but in your body, in your spirit. Let this be the beginning of building something unshakable.

Taurus

This is your personal cosmic new year—a beautiful reset that brings your external presentation into alignment with your internal sense of worth. It's time to shed what feels like a mask and recommit to your truth. That could mean a new look, a new boundary, or a new way of being that honors your slowness, your needs, and your beauty. With Mars and Pluto squaring off, the pressure to conform or compete may intensify, but stay in your lane. This isn’t a race. It’s a reclamation.

Gemini

This moon wants you to retreat. Not forever, just long enough to reconnect with the sacred within. You might be revisiting an old wound, perhaps one that left you feeling undervalued or unseen—and the universe is nudging you to pour balm on that bruise. Consider slowing down with grounding practices: a warm bath, yin yoga, journaling in candlelight. Earth magic is your medicine now. Don’t push; let it rise naturally.

Cancer

Big dreams need solid scaffolding, and this moon is helping you lay the foundation. You might feel a burst of clarity around your goals—or a frustrating limitation that makes you realize where your energy is being wasted. Whether you're switching social circles, planning a creative launch, or setting a new intention for the future, make sure you’re not forcing your way into a room that isn’t meant for you. Align with those who get you.

Leo

This moon brings a major “don’t settle” energy to your professional world. If you’re in a position that doesn’t align with your values, you may feel the pressure building to either rise up or peace out. Just be careful: with Pluto in the mix, there’s a risk of burning bridges too quickly. Move with purpose, not pettiness. This is your moment to begin building the legacy you truly want—one brick at a time.

Virgo

This new moon wants you to stretch beyond your comfort zone—spiritually, mentally, or even geographically. Maybe you’re inspired to take a course, book a trip, or start sharing your truth more boldly. Just don’t let righteousness cloud your message. Mars and Pluto might tempt you to push too hard; instead, lead with clarity, not control. Let your beliefs anchor you, not isolate you.

Libra

This moon is deeply alchemical for you, Libra. Whether it’s a financial shift (like taxes, loans, or debt), a boundary reset in intimacy, or a full-on emotional rebirth, you’re being asked to commit to your long-term healing. Let go of what’s draining you. Focus on shared investments—in love, in money, in energy—that have the power to regenerate you. Something sacred is rising from your ashes.

Scorpio

Partnerships are front and center, and this lunation is a mirror. Whether it’s love, business, or creative collaboration, you’re being invited to show up fully—and you’re asking for the same in return. That might mean getting very clear on your nonnegotiables. But tread lightly: Pluto and Mars may tempt you to dig in your heels or project your fears. Be honest, be present, and be open to redefining what “commitment” means.

Sagittarius

Time to clean it up, Sag. Not just your desk or your diet, but your daily life. The new moon is here to help you set up routines that nourish you from the inside out. Yes, you might be craving indulgence—and a little treat is fine—but don’t sacrifice long-term well-being for short-term satisfaction. Your body, your time, and your energy are sacred. Simplify your commitments and show up for yourself.

Capricorn

Let pleasure be the portal, Cap—but don’t overdo it. This moon invites you to reconnect with your joy, whether that’s through art, love, sex, or sacred play. If you’ve been too serious lately, now’s the time to simplify and enjoy what you love, without guilt or agenda. But remember: less is more. Let quality, not quantity, lead your indulgence. Reconnect with what feels truly enriching, not just distracting.

Aquarius

This is your spring cleaning moon—inside and out. You might feel a sudden urge to rearrange your furniture, clear out your closet, or even address a long-standing family issue that’s been weighing on your spirit. Use this energy to fortify your foundation. Where do you feel most at home? Who feels like a safe place to land? Build that into your daily life.

Pisces

Your voice matters, but this moon reminds you to wield it wisely. You may find yourself confronting a fixed mind-set, either yours or someone else’s. Be careful not to get caught in black-and-white thinking. This lunation wants you to refine how you speak, write, teach, and learn. You’re building a more stable platform for your ideas to land. Collaborations could be potent, especially if they’re rooted in shared values. Just make sure you vet your partners carefully.