The Best New Fragrances of 2021 (So Far)

Deciding on a new fragrance has always been a deeply personal choice. There are, of course, several elements that come into play when selecting a scent you love. The nostalgia component when choosing certain notes factors in greatly—and we’ve all learned that fragrance usually needs an hour or two to settle onto your skin to properly smell the way it’s intended to, based on your personal body chemistry. If you’re thinking of changing up your scent in the New Year, there’s never been a better time than these first few months of 2021. Below, we’ve put together a handful of some of the chicest, newest fragrances to launch—from sexy and musky to fresh and floral—from some of the most renowned fashion and beauty houses.

1 Sí Intense by Armani If refinement had a scent, this would be it. Blackcurrant nectar is the signature scent note, along with Turkish Isparta Rose—which provides an uplifting smell. This latest fragrance from Armani’s Sí line also contains subtle hints of patchouli, benzoin resin, and vanilla for warmth and to even out all of the different notes. We liked this one especially because while it was sweet, it wasn’t overpowering. Sí Intense launches on February 9; $126 for 3.4 oz.

2 Tubéreuse Nue by Tom Ford Sexy, light, and musky, Tom Ford’s Tubéreuse Nue is the latest scent debuting from his Private Blend Fragrance line. The base of the fragrance is the Tuberose flower, which historically has earned the sobriquet “Mistress of the Night” since it requires nocturnal pollinators in order to bloom. Floral scents of Jasmine are blended with hints of pepper and patchouli to give the scent an edge at the very end. This fragrance is best suited for sexy evenings out. Tubéreuse Nue launches Feb. 1; $350 for 50 ml, sephora.com.

3 Bobby by Miss Dior This is an ultra-feminine, classic, floral scent. Bobby is a limited special re-release from 1952, with a fresh floral bouquet blend using peony and rose as its base. There are bergamot notes with delicate hints of white musk to add warmth. The limited-edition glass bottle is in the shape of Christian Dior’s favorite dog, Bobby, who was often a fixture of the fashion house on Avenue Montaigne. Bobby, which released in January and is only available at Dior Beauty Ion Boutique, is ideal for both daytime and evening.

4 Mediterranean Honeysuckle in Bloom by Aerin Fresh with floral and citrus tones, this limited-edition fragrance by Aerin is a twist on their best-selling Mediterranean Honeysuckle. Using vibrant tones of Honeysuckle, Tuberose and Miel de Provence (yes, honey—but it’s not overly sweet) the result is a clean and tasteful fragrance that works day, night, and frankly all year, regardless of the season. $135, nordstrom.com.

5 Izia la Nuit by Sisley Izia la Nuit, which launches February 1, unequivocally smells like rich woman. This is a bold, woodsy evening scent that contains rose, vanilla, and leathery notes—super chic and strong when first applied, then scent gradually lingers and settles softly with a mild hint of patchouli. Inspired by Sisley founder Isabelle D’Ornano’s own garden of roses, this is an ideal fragrance for evenings out and dressed to the nines. $195 for 50 ml, sisley-paris.com.

6 Étoile Filante by Louis Vuitton Available since January, this Louis Vuitton scent feels and smells soft and willowy. If your goal with perfume is not only to uplift the senses but smell completely unique, then Louis Vuitton has nailed it for you. It’s subtle but dreamy, using as its base the Osmanthus flower from the Far East, a flower perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has adored since his early childhood years. The second strong element to the scent is Magnolia along with notes of apricot, cassis and even a hint of strawberry. $265, louisvuitton.com.

7 Amazing Grace Jasmine by Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine is a fresh, clean, cheery scent—released in January, this is a definite mood upper. Jasmine, the strongest note here, is blended with coconut water to give it a sweet edge. Bergamot and musk are faintly added. The scent is fresh but also warm at the very end. If your fragrance tastes are more on the clean and sweet side, this is an ideal perfume to take you all the way through summer. $52, ulta.com.

8 Vanilla Woods by 7 Virtues Releasing February 3, Vanilla Woods, in a nutshell, smells like dessert. It’s a perfume oil that is made with an all-natural base of organic Jojoba oil and organic, fair-trade Madagascar vanilla, hints of pear, rose, and even soft caramel. The fragrance has a beautiful, playful, daytime feel to it. $79.