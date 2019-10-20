Art on Instagram

Inside the New MoMA, Fresh From a $400-Million Renovation

For more than three years, New York's Museum of Modern Art has slowly but surely chipped away at its $400-million renovation, before finally acquiescing to closing its doors for the summer. At long last, they reopened on Sunday to reveal "the new MoMA" to the public—a full day sooner than expected, with the added bonus of free admission. As for what visitors have found so far, well, they're no doubt still processing: The institution has added a whopping additional 30 percent more gallery space, and already encouraging visitors to hurry back soon by rotating its collection displays much more frequently. By April, a new wave will have already taken the new one's place, while still largely focusing on historical movements like Dada, Abstract Expressionism, and Pop. Those might sound like familiar territory, but now that there's room to juxtapose classics with relatively overlooked heavyweights like Faith Ringgold and Louise Bourgeois, it's possible to see even Pablo Picasso in a new light. (And still have time to take in show's like the institution's first dedicated to the 93-year-old legend Betye Saar.) Before making your way to Midtown, get a quick lay of the land via some of the many dispatches visitors are making via Instagram, here.
A view of Haegue Yang's installation inside the new MoMA, aka the newly renovated and reopened Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

