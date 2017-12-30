New Year's Eve 2018: 15 Dazzling, High Fashion, Sorta Tipsy Inspiration Images to Get Your Party Started

Bend it like Bundchen in June 2005’s “Hothouse Flower,” photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Jane How.
Up the ante à la Karlie Kloss in April 2012’s “Drama Queen,” photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Lori Goldstein.
Shine bright like a Christoph Steinmeyer skull from July 2010’s “Gloria Takes Manhattan,” photographed by Juergen Teller.
Overdosing on accessories in March 2012’s “The Night Is Young,” photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Edward Enninful.
Flooded with feathers in June 2010’s “Best in Show,” photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Alex White.
Getting graphic in March 2012’s “The Night Is Young,” photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Edward Enninful.
Going for the gold in April 2011’s “One of a Kind,” photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Alex White.
Channeling Tippi in April 2013’s “A Muse You Can Use,” photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo.
Taking it all off in April 2009’s “Lush Hour,” photographed by Stephen Lewis and styled by Marcus Teo.
Beyonce in July 2011's "FIERCE, FEARLESS, FEMALE.", photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Alex White.
Edie Campbell in March 2016's "Blurred Lines", photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful.
Lily Donaldson in January 2012's "Best In Class", photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Edward Enninful.
Laura Dern in September 2007's "Fashion Party", photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Camilla Nickerson.
Anna Cleveland in September 2015's "Back in the Lime Light", photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful.
Charlize Theron in August 2017's "Bond Ambition", photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful.